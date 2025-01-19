Angel Reese reacts in 2 words to Donald Trump's major decision on TikTok

The smile is back on Angel Reese's face after President-elect Donald Trump assured users that he will sign an executive order to delay the ban on the social media platform. While the larger base of the users are still unable to use the app, some were able to log in, including Angel Reese.

@AngelAndKamilla posted a recent TikTok video of Reese on X, formerly known as "Twitter." The Chicago Sky star posted a reaction after TikTok returned to some users in the country.

"WE BACKKKKK," Reese wrote in her TikTok video. Take a look below.

Reese and millions of TikTok users were very disappointed in the aftermath of the ban on TikTok in the country. The US Supreme Court upheld the decision to ban the platform in the country unless the parent company ByteDance divests the company to a non-Chinese company by Sunday, Jan. 20.

The banning of the application affected 170 million users, including millions of small businesses that are dependent on the app. Angel Reese had kept voicing her disappointment against the ban on her social media.

Angel Reese had previously voiced ber disappointment overmTikTok ban

The TikTok ban had left Angel Reese very disappointed leading to a series of posts from the WNBA star on X. In her first post after the ban, Reese made a post on X with a hilarious message and a few heartbreaking emojis.

"my shaylaaaa tik tok🥺💔," Reese reacted.

Quickly after, the Unrivaled star made a post on X, revealing that she hadn't saved any of her drafts on the app.

"I didn’t even save my drafts 🥲💔," she wrote.

Reese made another post just an hour later. This time the Sky star came with a warning. She wrote in her post that she should get everything that she had ordered on TikTok and she wasn't playing about it.

"I know one thing…EVERYTHING i ordered on tik tok shop better still be coming like im not even playing bout that😒," Reese wrote in her post.

After a few hours, Reese was back at it again. She reposted one of her TikTok videos and wrote that when she heard the news, she thought that she was dreaming.

"🥲🥲woke up & thought it was a dream," she wrote.

Angel Reese is currently in Miami, playing in the Unrivaled league for the Rose BC. Reese's team has been struggling early in the season of the 3X3 basketball league. They have played two games and lost both, the latest coming against Napheesa Collier and the Night Owls.

In her first Urivaled game, she scored 10 points on shooting 3 of 7 from the field in a losing contest against Vinyl BC. She scored 12 points on 5 of 10 shooting in the second loss.

