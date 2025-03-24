Basketball is a family game in the Angel Reese household, whether she is leading the LSU Tigers to the national championship or her cousin Jordan Hawkins at UConn doing the same. This time, her brother Julian Reese is in the spotlight as Maryland stunned Colorado State at the buzzer to lift the Terrapins to the Sweet 16.

Ad

The Terrapins defeated the Rams 72-71 on Sunday, with Derik Queen hitting the final bucket to give Reese's team the win.

Angel Reese posted on X (formerly Twitter) hyping her brother and Maryland basketball, where she played for two years (2020-2022) before transferring to LSU for her final two collegiate seasons.

"Sweet 16. Let’s Dance! GO TERPS!" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Julian Reese posted a double-double (15 points and 11 rebounds) in the victory against Colorado following his performance (18 points, nine rebounds) against Grand Canyon in the tournament's first round.

Reese finished the first-round game with a near double-double, but he came one rebound short of a team-leading 18 points and nine rebound game. Maryland will face Florida in the Sweet 16.

Florida defeated Norfolk State in the tournament's opening round before knocking out the back-to-back champions UConn 77-75 in the second round. The Sweet 16 game will be played at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

Ad

Julian Reese continues March Madness journey while Angel Reese prepares for second WNBA season

Meanwhile, Angel Reese is in the midst of a small rest period as she prepares for her second professional basketball season in the WNBA. Reese spent the offseason playing in Unrivaled, which proved a successful decision for the LSU product.

Reese returns to the Chicago Sky after earning All-Unrivaled Second Team and being named the league's first Defensive Player of the Year. Despite being unable to play in the championship game, the center helped set Rose on track to become the first league champion of Unrivaled.

The WNBA will likely see an even better version of the Chicago star, who averaged 13.6 points per game and 13.1 rebounds in her rookie season. Angel Reese's achievements - most consecutive double-doubles in a season (15) and second-most rebounds in a single season (446) - guided the Sky to a 13-27 record in 2024. However, in due course, it was the first time in five seasons that the team failed to make the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback