Angel Reese credits $185,000 guard for changing Chicago Sky's dynamics: "She's made my life easier"

Angel Reese praised her Chicago Sky teammate Courtney Vandersloot ahead of the upcoming season. Reese, entering her second year in the league after a good first season, talked about the veteran guard's leadership and her impact since rejoining the team.

"Sloot's a great vet. She's a great leader. She's made my life easier and I'm sure Kamilla's as well," Reese tweeted on Friday.

Reese's latest statement about the veteran comes after Chicago rookie Hailey Van Lith praised Vandersloot on Monday.

"I'm super blessed to have her (Vandersloot) in the gym and be able to learn from her," Van Lith said in an interview with WGN-TV reporter Kaitlin Sharkey. "She's probably one of the, if I could pick any vet in the league, she would be the one that I would pick to learn from."

Vandersloot returned to Chicago this offseason after signing a one-year, $185,000 contract, according to Spotrac. She is a two-time WNBA champion and brings valuable championship experience to the franchise after helping the New York Liberty to a title win last season.

Angel Reese shares her excitement about partnering with Kamilla Cardoso in Sky's offense

As preparations for the 2025 season continue, the Chicago Sky played their first preseason game on Friday. They faced off against the Brazilian national women's team at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which is the home of Angel Reese's alma mater, LSU.

The Sky eventually won 89–62, with Reese sharing the court alongside teammate Kamilla Cardoso. After the game, Reese told Chicago beat reporter Julia Poe about her partnership with Cardoso in head coach Tyler Marsh's new system.

"They want me on the perimeter," she said. "There's not a lot of fours or a lot of fives in the league that are as versatile as me and Kamilla. And we love that. We love our frontcourt and being able to do that together."

Cardoso and Reese will look to strengthen their partnership and understanding of each other's game when they face the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday in their second preseason game.

