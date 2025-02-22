Angel Reese credits $5,000,000 WNBA legend after creating Unrivaled history against Napheesa Collier 

Angel Reese credited Lisa Leslie after her historic performance against Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls in Unrivaled. Reese became the first player to record a 20-point, 20-rebound double-double in the league. It was a clinical performance from the 6-foot-4 forward against the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Reese overcame her struggles, finishing at the rim. She made 10 of 19 shots and was key to snapping Collier and Co's unbeaten run. After the game, Reese revealed that her workouts with Lesie led to her success.

"Gotta make history ... I work with Lisa once a week, "Reese said. "We worked yesterday on finishing. I like to play great players ... I love a good challenge (vs Phee). and being able to play against Phee tonight ... A lot of people don't see the work I put in ... it's just the beginning."

Leslie, who has built an empire worth $5,000,000 per Celebrity Net Worth, bluntly told Reese that she needed to work on her layups last week when she appeared on the Sky star's podcast. It seems like Reese took the criticism the right way, and she is already reaping the benefits of this move.

Lisa Leslie breaks down workout with Angel Reese after she makes Unrivaled history with double-double

Lisa Leslie beamed with pride after watching Angel Reese's 20-point, 20-rebound double-double feat. She was on the broadcast for this contest and had the opportunity to break down Reese's historic game and explain the areas they worked on during Thursday's practice that the Rose BC star spoke about.

"Well, listen, I am like a proud mom sitting here and watching it," Lesie said. "Here's the reasons why, it's just the beginning. Angel Reese, one of the goals that we had was for her to a double-double without them being all her misses."

Angel Reese's rookie WNBA season was historic because of her double-double tally (26), but it didn't impact winning or leave an impressionable mark on most fans. Reese generally grabbed most rebounds off her own misses at the rim, which Lisa Leslie also pointed out.

However, things have seemingly changed since. Reese's offseason work is showing during Unrivaled, and her ability to accept constructive criticism is helping her tremendously.

