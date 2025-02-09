Angel Reese and Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders bump into each other and share hug at Super Bowl LIX Flag Football

Angel Reese and Deion Sanders' son, Sheduer Sanders, came across each other at the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football game on Saturday. The NFL organized a flag football game as a pregame show to the much-awaited Super Bowl matchup on Sunday to keep fans entertained.

The flag football game was held between two teams headlined by their two captains and popular streamers, IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat. Reese was the coach for Team Cenat, and before the game, she ran into Sheduer.

A football fan page uploaded a video of their interaction on Instagram. In the video, Sanders is seen meeting up with Angel Reese, and the two share a hug. The Chicago Sky star asked the Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback why he was not playing, and he had a hilarious response.

Trending

"I'm a top 3 pick," Sanders said.

Angel Reese had a great rookie year with the Chicago Sky. She dominated the league in the rebounds leaderboards for the majority of the season and was only overtaken by the league MVP A'ja Wilson after she was sidelined with a wrist injury.

Reese has now recovered from the injury and is playing for the Rose Basketball Club in Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled.

Angel Reese steps in to stop the IShowSpeed-Kai Cenat face-off at the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football

The NFL Super Bowl LIX Flag Football offered fans an entertaining show as the two biggest streamers in the world, Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, went against each other. Both teams were stacked with some superstars of the game on their rosters. While Team Speed had the 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton, Team Cenat had legendary coach Michael Vick playing the quarterback.

Before the game, Speed and Cenat got into each other's faces and started to engage in trash talk. The situation got heated with Speed taunting Cenat for his short height.

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese was standing by them, watching the confrontation. However, when the situation started to heat up, she stepped in to grab a microphone. However, the streamers weren't letting it go.

Eventually, the Chicago Sky star had to separate Cenat from Speed and reassure him not to worry, as they had Michael Vick playing as their quarterback. The flag football game was filled with drama, and in the end, Team Speed lifted the trophy thanks to the game-winning pass from Cam Newton to rapper Quavo, who got the touchdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback