Angel Reese delivers empowering advice for girls in latest message: "It could change your life"

Angel Reese is using her social media platform to share advice with her fans. Staying true to her reputation, Reese shared an empowering message to encourage her female supporters.

The Chicago Sky forward shared an Instagram post on her story that included several “girl to girl” advice. This graphic consisted of a quote about the importance of working towards your goals while being self-reliant.

“Girl to girl, work for what you want. Don’t wait around for a handout, else you’ll be taken advantage of. Build your own. Secure your own,” the graohic read.

She further motivated her female followers by captioning the story:

“Take that scary step. It could change your life.”

Credits: Instagram (@angelreese5)

Angel Reese has consistently used her journey as an example to inspire young girls, in particular. Since her college days, Reese has been public with her advice to dream big.

Angel Reese welcomes Hailey Van Lith to the Sky with advice

The Chicago Sky added Hailey Van Lith to their roster by selecting her in the 2025 WNBA draft with their No.11 overall pick. This move unites Van Lith with Angel Reese, previously teammates at the LSU Tigers during their college days.

Having already played a year as a professional in the league, Reese shared advice with the guard to help the latter succeed.

During the Sky’s press conference, introducing the new rookies, Van Lith disclosed how Angel Reese stressed the importance of being fit.

"As long as you're in shape. You can take the bumps and the bruises as they come, but if you're gassed, that's a hard place to be in in training camp. My one goal is to be in the best shape that I can,” Van Lith disclosed (timestamp 10:19 onwards).

Fans will have to wait another two weeks to watch Chicago’s new one-two punch of Van Lith and Reese in action. The Sky will begin their 2025 WNBA campaign with a preseason game against the Brazilian national team on May 2, followed by back-to-back contests against the Minnesota Lynx on May 6 and 10.

