Angel Reese demanded major change in meeting with Sky owners just days before controversial comments

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky aren't looking eye-to-eye right now. The second-year rookie hinted at a desire to leave the team unless they brought in some good players.

That comment may have rubbed her teammates the wrong way, as they imply that she can't win with that supporting cast. Whatever the case, the team briefly suspended her for comments detrimental to the team.

Now, Alissa Hirsh of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that the roster isn't the only thing Reese would like to see change within the organization. In a meeting to talk about the new practice facility, the LSU product also shared her suggestions for the new building:

"At the meeting, players not only saw renderings of the facility but also had a chance to give input about what they would like to see inside," Hirsh reported. "Reese pushed for bigger everything: locker room, training room and office space for coaches."

Those demands make perfect sense, and it's only right that they strive for the best, especially considering how much WNBA teams have struggled to keep up with their NBA counterparts for so long.

She didn't report whether those suggestions were made and taken amicably, though.

The Sky might trade Angel Reese

Reese, a great rebounder, has made the rounds for her comments long before she entered the league.

It's not unusual to see second-year players hint about or threaten to leave their teams, and it's not like her game has grown in her two years in the league. She's still an elite rebounder with an inefficient offense.

Even so, an unnamed executive believes she doesn't have to keep putting up with the Chicago Sky. Likewise, he thinks they're looking forward to moving on from her as well:

“She needs to get the hell out of there,” the WNBA exec told DallasHoopsJournal. “Chicago is probably the worst-run organization in the league. You’re gonna suspend your best player just because she’s putting pressure on you to get better? That was embarrassing to see. I think Chicago will try to trade her this offseason, but if they don’t, she should request a trade.”

Reese has the potential to establish herself as the greatest rebounder in league history. After missing the playoffs twice in as many years in the league, it's normal to see some frustration.

Whether that will lead to a trade this early in his career remains to be seen.

