Angel Reese and DiJonai Carrington make feelings clear on WNBA stereotypes with blunt remarks: "They said WNBA players are too manly"

Angel Reese and DiJonai Carrington clapped back at the WNBA stereotypes in their latest episode of the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast. On Friday, the podcast's X (formerly Twitter) handle shared a clip from the newest episode of the pod featuring Dallas Wings' star DiJonai Carrington.

Ad

In the clip, Reese and Carrington discuss the WNBA stereotypes and express their honest opinions on them.

"They complained and said WNBA players are too manly, not feminine enough. We don't dress cute enough. They don't wanna watch a bunch of little boys running around the court. Now we are too much. Now we are doing too much," Reese said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Chicago Sky star clapped back at the hypocritical nature of the critics and the stereotypes while Carrington sat beside her in agreement. The duo then started impersonating the critics in an old man's voice, dishing out the common stereotypical reasons given by people not wanting to watch the WNBA because of the players supposedly being too masculine.

Later on, Angel Reese also addressed the common assumption of WNBA players dating each other.

Ad

"They all like each other, they all date each other. That's not true!"

However, DiJonai Carrington cracked a joke, interrupting Reese to say she was dating a fellow WNBA player. The duo laughed out loud and the Wings guard cleared out that the stereotype doesn't apply to the entire league. Carrington is in a relationship with fellow Wings player NaLyssa Smith.

"I'm not gay, I just like Lis": DiJonai Carrington opened up on her experience of dating a teammate on Angel Reese's podcast

DiJonai Carrington was the special guest on Friday's episode of the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast. During her time on the pod, the Dallas Wings player talked about her basketball career and her aspirations for the future. During one segment, Angel Reese asked Carrington to share her experience of dating a teammate.

Ad

The Wings star recounted their Baylor days and talked about once standing up for NaLyssa Smith in front of the management when she got into trouble. The 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player coyly denied dating each other during college. Angel Reese then asked the Wings star if she had always liked girls and the response was surprising.

"No, I am not even like into girls," Carrington said. "I don't be like 'I'm gay, I'm gay.' I am not gay, I just like Lis [NaLyssa Smith]." (31:00)

Ad

Carrington also talked about guys messaging her and calling her relationship with Smith a "waste." The Wings star savagely remarked that even if she wasn't into Smith, she would not date any of them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback