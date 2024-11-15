Angel Reese draws a strict line on her romance life after spilling tea on podcast with Funny Marco: "Until I'm married"

As her first season in the WNBA came to a close, Angel Reese launched her "Unapologetically Angel" show. After diving into her love life on a recent episode, the Chicago Sky forward made a bold statement on social media.

While speaking with Funny Marco on her show, Reese got into relationships. She admitted to having some regrets about people she's dated but views those situations as lessons.

(43:00) "I have regret dating people," Reese said. "Lesson learned. Sometime you put people on a pedistal that don't even deserve to be up there."

Following these comments with Funny Marco, Angel Reese took to X (formerly Twitter) to further elaborate. Based on how people act online, she plans on keeping her relationship life private until she is married.

"like i don’t think i’ll ever openly share that part of my life with yall again until im married cause yall do TOO MOST!" Reese wrote.

In a follow-up post, the former top-ten pick stated that fans will be forced to speculate and assume in regards to her love life.

In one of the first episodes of her show, Reese announced to the world that she is not dating anyone at the moment.

Angel Reese was caught up in dating rumors earlier this year

Angel Reese made it clear that she plans on leaving fans wondering when it comes to her relationships moving forward. This is nothing new, as the Chicago Sky forward was caught up in dating rumors over the summer.

While the WNBA was taking a month-long break for the Olympics, Reese went on a vacation to enjoy some downtime. Based on her social media posts, fans connected the dots that she could have gone on the trip with current NBA player Jalen Duren. Rumors heated up even more when Reese was spotted wearing Detroit Pistons gear.

Along with stating that she is single on her podcast, Angel Reese has also laid out her requirements for a potential partner. She has been on the record saying who she dates needs to be at least 6-foot-7 and play in the NBA.

Duren, a 6-foot-10 center for the Pistons, matches these requirements. He is in the midst of his third year in the league after being drafted 13th overall in 2022. On the season, Duren is averaging 8.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

While these rumors swirled for a while, they have since died down. It was never confirmed that the two pro basketball players were romantically involved.

