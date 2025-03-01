Angel Reese drops 1-word comment as A'ja Wilson gives sneak peek into her busy offseason

Angel Reese gave reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson major props on her achievements. Wilson shared on social media what she's been up to this month, from seeing her jersey in the rafters at South Carolina to her offseason workouts and the release of her customized sneaker.

Reese, a big fan of Wilson throughout her career, wrote a one-word reaction to admire the MVP.

"Facts."

Angel Reese hyped up the WNBA MVP on her offseason activities

Coming off an electric season in the WNBA, Wilson's popularity has never been higher. She didn't participate in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled League this offseason, joining Caitlin Clark, who also turned it down.

While Reese and other WNBA stars have been competing, Wilson debuted her first shoe, the A'ONE, last month. Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has already worn the shoe in a game.

A'ja Wilson is preparing to defend her MVP honors and lead her team to success

The Las Vegas Aces were busy making moves this offseason to build the best team around A'ja Wilson as she looks to become the third WNBA player to win the MVP award in back-to-back seasons.

Wilson led the league in scoring last season, averaging 26.9 points per game and shattering Jewell Loyd's single-season scoring record.

The reigning MVP also led the U.S. women's national team to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. She was named the tournament MVP.

Wilson and the Aces have high expectations this year after falling short in the WNBA semifinals.

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are one of the younger teams that are expected to challenge Wilson and the Aces this season. Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever have also improved their roster significantly. However, the three-time MVP appears ready to take on all challengers as she looks to add another trophy to her case.

