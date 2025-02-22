Angel Reese drops 1-word reaction to $185,000 teammate's solid performance 

Chicago Sky guard Angel Reese took to X/Twitter to express her excitement over new teammate Courtney Vandersloot's standout performance at the Unrivaled tournament. Reese quoted a fan's post, which highlighted Vandersloot's impressive play for Mist BC, and added a one-word reaction of her own:

Ad

"SLOOTTTTT," Reese wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Courtney Vandersloot scored 21 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists for Mist BC in a 72-65 loss to Vinyl BC on Friday night. Vandersloot, who earns an average annual salary of $185,000, according to Spotrac, was a bright spot off the bench in the defeat.

Vandersloot returned to the Sky this WNBA offseason, the team that drafted her with the No. 3 pick in 2011. She spent two seasons with the New York Liberty, and her return will mark her 13th season with the Sky after she left in 2023.

Ad

She returned as a two-time WNBA champion after she won her second ring with the Liberty in the 2024 season. She averaged 8.7 points and 6.6 assists during her time in New York.

Sky's new head coach Tyler Marsh praised her exceptional competitiveness and playmaking abilities. She will lead a young Sky team when the new season tips off on May 17 against the Indiana Fever.

Angel Reese makes Unrivaled history

Angel Reese etched her name in the Unrivaled record books, becoming the first player to achieve a 20-point, 20-rebound game. This milestone performance propelled the Rose BC to a 72-63 victory over the previously undefeated Lunar Owls, led by Napheesa Collier.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese ended the game with 22 points, 21 rebounds and two assists. She shot 10-of-19 (52.6%) from the field and 1-of-2 (50%) from the charity stripe.

Chelsea Gray led all scorers with 26 points and added six rebounds and five assists to her impressive outing. Meanwhile, Collier had a quiet game for the Lunar Owls with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting along with 10 rebounds and four assists.

Up next for Angel Reese and the Rose BC is a game against the Phantom BC on Monday. The game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET and fans can catch all the action via TNT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback