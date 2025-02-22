  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Unrivaled
  • Angel Reese drops 1-word reaction to $185,000 teammate's solid performance 

Angel Reese drops 1-word reaction to $185,000 teammate's solid performance 

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Feb 22, 2025 11:00 GMT
Mist v Rose - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Mist v Rose - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

Chicago Sky guard Angel Reese took to X/Twitter to express her excitement over new teammate Courtney Vandersloot's standout performance at the Unrivaled tournament. Reese quoted a fan's post, which highlighted Vandersloot's impressive play for Mist BC, and added a one-word reaction of her own:

Ad
"SLOOTTTTT," Reese wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Courtney Vandersloot scored 21 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists for Mist BC in a 72-65 loss to Vinyl BC on Friday night. Vandersloot, who earns an average annual salary of $185,000, according to Spotrac, was a bright spot off the bench in the defeat.

Vandersloot returned to the Sky this WNBA offseason, the team that drafted her with the No. 3 pick in 2011. She spent two seasons with the New York Liberty, and her return will mark her 13th season with the Sky after she left in 2023.

Ad

She returned as a two-time WNBA champion after she won her second ring with the Liberty in the 2024 season. She averaged 8.7 points and 6.6 assists during her time in New York.

Sky's new head coach Tyler Marsh praised her exceptional competitiveness and playmaking abilities. She will lead a young Sky team when the new season tips off on May 17 against the Indiana Fever.

Angel Reese makes Unrivaled history

Angel Reese etched her name in the Unrivaled record books, becoming the first player to achieve a 20-point, 20-rebound game. This milestone performance propelled the Rose BC to a 72-63 victory over the previously undefeated Lunar Owls, led by Napheesa Collier.

Ad
Ad

Angel Reese ended the game with 22 points, 21 rebounds and two assists. She shot 10-of-19 (52.6%) from the field and 1-of-2 (50%) from the charity stripe.

Chelsea Gray led all scorers with 26 points and added six rebounds and five assists to her impressive outing. Meanwhile, Collier had a quiet game for the Lunar Owls with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting along with 10 rebounds and four assists.

Up next for Angel Reese and the Rose BC is a game against the Phantom BC on Monday. The game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET and fans can catch all the action via TNT.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी