Angel Reese proudly celebrated her younger brother, Julian Reese, after he reached a major milestone with the Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball team — becoming just the second player in school history to collect 1,000 career rebounds.

Ad

The Terrapins highlighted Julian’s accomplishment on Instagram, noting that he joined only one other Maryland legend, Len Elmore, who grabbed over 1,000 boards in the 1970s while averaging a double-double before heading to the ABA and eventually the NBA.

Angel Reese, who spent two seasons at Maryland herself, averaging 15.3 points per game before transferring to LSU in 2022, showed love for her brother by sharing the team’s graphic on social media with a simple caption:

Ad

Trending

“Duhhhhh.”

Angel Reese drops 1-word reaction to brother Julian Reese's remarkable college achievement

Julian, in his senior year, is averaging 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. Before the season tipped off, Angel predicted big things for him. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) back in October 2024, she wrote:

Ad

“My brother is going to have a great year. i’m calling it now.”

On Sunday, Angel gave credit to their mom, Angel Webb, for the basketball talent that runs in the family.

“Family business! We get it from our momma! 💗,” she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese thrilled to watch Julian advance to the Sweet 16

Julian Reese delivered a clutch performance with 15 points and 11 rebounds on 71.4% shooting as Maryland edged Colorado State 72-71 on Sunday.

It was a hard-fought battle that came down to the wire, with Derik Queen sinking the game-winning layup at the buzzer to send the Terrapins into the Sweet 16.

Angel took to X with a couple of posts, sharing her excitement for the team’s run.

Ad

“Sweet 16. Let’s Dance! GO TERPS!” she said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

She also reached out to her followers, asking someone to design a custom Sweet 16 shirt for her to wear while supporting Julian’s next game. During last year’s WNBA Finals, Angel made a similar request for a jersey mashup of the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.

“I need somebody make me a Sweet 16 shirt to wear for my brother game thursday! Thank yaaa😘,” she wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Julian Reese and the No. 4-seeded Maryland Terrapins will now prepare to face the top-seeded Florida Gators in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback