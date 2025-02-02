Angel Reese drops 1-word reaction after getting ejected from Rose BC's game against Laces BC in Unrivaled 

Angel Reese made history on Saturday night in Rose BC's game against Laces BC in Unrivaled. Reese became the first player in league history to get ejected. She quickly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to her frustration during the game.

The Rose star had a great performance early but was called for a foul on Tiffany Hayes late in the second quarter. She made a gesture and was assessed a technical foul. She then argued with the official and was called for another technical foul, which resulted in her ejection.

Here's what Reese tweeted following her historic disqualification:

"Sayless."

Despite Angel Reese's ejection leaving Rose BC with four players due to Brittney Sykes' injury, Chelsea Gray and the rest of the team kept their composure to get the 83-69 win. Gray finished with 28 points, three rebounds and eight assists, while Azura Stevens stepped up to get 23 points and eight rebounds.

Kahleah Copper added 21 points and eight rebounds, with Lexie Hull contributing five points, three rebounds and three assists. Stevens did really well to fill in for Reese, who knows what not to do in their next game.

In a follow-up post, the Chicago Sky star greeted everyone with a Happy Black History Month, pointing out she made history in Unrivaled.

"Happy BHM. yall know i had to be the first✊🏽," Reese tweeted.

It's unclear if Unrivaled has any fines regarding ejections. The WNBA fines its players $200 per technical foul for the first three, which increases to $400 for four to six and $800 for seven or more in a season.

Angel Reese winning off the court with McDonald's

Angel Reese winning off the court with McDonald's. (Photo: GETTY)

In addition to her on-court success since college with LSU, Angel Reese continues to win off the court. Reese recently partnered with McDonalds for an upcoming special meal on Feb. 10. The Chicago Sky is the first athlete to get her own McDonald's special meal, as per USA Today.

"It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy," Reese said in a statement. "I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams."

The meal will feature a Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese, complete with a new barbecue sauce, which is a new smoky flavor described as a "gamechanger. It also comes with French fries and a drink priced at just $5.

Reese has been directly working with McDonald's vice president of marketing, brand, content and culture Jennifer "JJ" Healan.

