Angel Reese drops 3-word reaction over former LSU teammates' wholesome gesture

Angel Reese has made a name for herself both on and off the court. She has started her own podcast and also has several endorsement deals. One of those deals involves candy and cereal producer, Reese's.

Reese's has launched a national marketing campaign with Angel Reese to put her on the front of the box of their famous Reese's Puffs cereal and change the name to "Angel Reese's Puffs."

On Wednesday, Reese's former LSU teammate, Amani Bartlett posted an IG story of her and other Tigers posing with the cereal box in support of Angel.

Reese herself reposted and responded to the support she received with a three-word reaction:

Angel Reese's LSU teammates show support for her new collaboration with Reese's Puffs (Image via Instagram @angelreese5)

"Awww my babiessss" Reese posted to her Instagram on Wednesday.

Reese won a women's national championship with LSU in 2023, defeating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85. It was the first national title in the program's history. Bartlett and Last-Tear Poa, who was also in the picture, were part of that team as well.

"I don't think she has a ceiling" - Ariel Atkins gives high praise to new Chicago Sky teammate Angel Reese

Angel Reese had an amazing season in her first year in the WNBA. Although her season was cut short due to a wrist injury, she still made the WNBA All-Rookie team, was named an All-Star, and set the league's record for consecutive double-doubles.

As a sophomore, Reese will only hope she can impact the game even more as she looks to bring the Chicago Sky back to the playoffs.

One of Reese's newest Sky teammates, Ariel Atkins, thinks that Reese is capable of great things and that she doesn't have a limit to the potential she has:

"I honestly think she doesn't have a ceiling, which is extremely exciting to say"

Angel Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds as a rookie, but she struggled offensively as she only shot 39 percent from the field. WNBA great Lisa Leslie has offered to help Reese improve her game, particularly her finishing.

