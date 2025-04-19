Angel Reese drops 3-word reaction to IR therapy as Sky star hits recovery mode

Angel Reese is making the most of her remaining free time ahead of the 2025 WNBA regular season. Following a successful Unrivaled season where her team, Rose BC, won the inaugural title, Reese took time to have a self-care session through infrared light therapy, which she shared on her Instagram story.

Reese posted a picture of her with an infrared light mask on before bedtime. Reese described the session with three words, as she is recovering from her grind before the WNBA season starts next month.

“Nightime girl therapy,” Reese wrote on her IG story on Friday.

Angel Reese's IG story

According to News Medical, the therapy is seen to treat pain and inflammation on the skin as the red infrared light provides pain relief and cell regeneration.

Reese is currently nursing her hand after it was injured in the Unrivaled regular season. It was the same body part she surgically repaired following her rookie season last year, when she only played 34 games.

She has since recovered from the injury and is playing through it to prepare herself for her second season in the WNBA.

Reese was named the first-ever Defensive Player of the Year of the Unrivaled league after leading the competition in rebounds. Last WNBA season, she was the runner-up for the Rookie of the Year award, just behind the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark.

The 22-year-old star forward averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season with the Chicago Sky. However, they fell out of the playoff race, finishing as the 10th seed with a 13-27 win-loss record.

Angel Reese counts blessings as she becomes homeowner at just 22 years old

Angel Reese has become one of the biggest stars in women’s basketball over the past year. With her rise as a superstar in the WNBA, Reese has reached numerous milestones in her life, including being a homeowner at a tender age of 22.

On X, Reese counted her blessings, taking pride in being a homeowner and a model on VOGUE magazine while becoming one of the most recognizable faces in the sport.

“They said ‘she need to cover up’ so I went cover on VOGUE. They said ‘she can’t afford her rent’ so I went & bought a house. thank yaaaa💋,” Reese wrote.

Reese reportedly paid $1.27 million for a house in Lemont, Illinois. During her rookie campaign, Reese said that her WNBA salary, which was $73,439 last season, could not cover her rent.

She also paid the mortgage for her mother last January, which she said has been her goal since entering the WNBA.

She is expected to lead the Sky once more next season as they look to find their footing with new head coach Tyler Marsh.

