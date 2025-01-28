Angel Reese drops 3-word reaction on "perfecting" herself

Angel Reese dropped a short message on social media about "perfecting" herself. The Chicago Sky star is playing at Unrivaled under Rose BC, with the team struggling at 1-3 after the first two weeks. Reese is averaging 10.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

In a post on Instagram stories, Reese shared a quote from The Boujee Glow Up page. It was about "perfecting" one's self by staying on the down low and earning money to live big because it's the right thing to do with all the blessings that are pouring in.

"Day by day," Reese wrote.

Angel Reese shared this on her IG stories. (Photo: Screengrabbed from @angelreese5 on IG)

Angel Reese has been living her life to the fullest since becoming a star for the LSU Tigers. She has taken her popularity and used it to create a platform for herself. She used the opportunities in front of her to become successful on and off the court.

Despite the criticisms of her game, her fashion and more aspects of her life, Reese continues to tune out the noise the best way she can. She's currently focused on leading Rose BC to success in Unrivaled.

However, the team is off to a terrible start. They lost their first two games against Vinyl BC and Lunar Owls BC before beating Mist BC on Saturday. They took on Laces BC in the final game of Week 2 but fell 71-64. Reese finished with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Rose will take on Phantom BC for their first game of Week 3 followed by a rematch with the Laces. All Unrivaled games are televised on TNT and TruTV, and streamed on Max.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese get invited by WWE Superstar to join the Royal Rumble

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese get invited by WWE Superstar to join the Royal Rumble. (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the biggest rivalries in the WNBA is Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese, though it's mostly on the court and online between their respective fanbases. However, it seems like there's one more way to settle it after WWE superstar Bianca Belair invited Clark and Reese to the 2025 Royal Rumble.

The event will be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, so Clark could get an official invite. Belair extended it further to Reese, who wants to see them both at the Rumble.

"You never know who can show up," Belair said on the Battlegrounds Podcast. "The possibilities are endless when it comes to Royal Rumble, so I’m like, ‘Caitlin Clark, come on over.

"You can bring Angel Reese with you too.' The women are doing big things in WWE, the women are doing big things in WNBA, so why not let both of the worlds collide, let both of the worlds meet?"

If Clark and Reese get into the ring, they won't be the first basketball stars to do it. Shaquille O'Neal, Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman have all done it. Even Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban was put through a table in 2009.

