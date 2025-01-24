Angel Reese drops 4-word reaction as brother Julian Reese explodes for double-double

Chicago Sky guard Angel Reese was hyped up after watching her brother, Julian Reese, Thursday night. She tweeted a four-word reaction after Julian led the Maryland Terrapins to a 91-70 away victory over the Fighting Illini.

"somebody hoopin rn @Reese10Julian"

Angel Reese has previously promoted her brother's abilities, encouraging her more than 677,000 followers on X to watch Julian Reese. She tweeted on Oct. 8, 2024, that he would have a standout college basketball season.

"My brother is going to have a great year. i’m calling it now."

Julian Reese led Maryland to its fourth win in five games. He recorded his eighth double-double of the season with game-highs of 27 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks.

Alongside Julian, freshman center Derik Queen recorded 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. The duo became the first Maryland pair to score at least 25 points in the same game since Jordan Williams (26) and Terrell Stoglin (25) achieved the feat in an 87-80 win over North Carolina State on February 20, 2011.

“We kind of used that motivation at halftime, just looking back and not getting complacent and just standing on this lead and keep building on it,” Julian Reese said to Maryland play-by-play announcer Johnny Holliday. “We saw guys on the other team get down on themselves and look kind of defeated. We just tried to pounce on them and just tried to take advantage of that.”

Angel Reese has a history with the Terrapins as she spent her freshman and sophomore seasons there before transferring to LSU to complete the remainder of her junior and senior seasons. She left collegiate sports as an NCAA champion in 2023 and SEC Player of the Year in 2024.

Reese has taken her talents to the WNBA, where the Chicago Sky selected her with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 draft. She capped her rookie season with an All-Star selection and set the league's single-season rebounding record. Reese also continued her notable rivalry from the NCAA with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese mentored after shooting slump against Lunar Owls BC

Angel Reese struggled with her shooting when the Rose BC took on and lost 79-70 to the Lunar Owls on Jan. 18 in the Unrivaled tournament. Teammate Kahleah Copper spoke with NBC Sports' "On Her Turf" on Tuesday about her role in mentoring Reese after her shooting challenges on the night.

Angel Reese #5 of Rose defends against Jordin Canada #3 of the Vinyl - Source: Getty

"For her, it's just creating that routine. So I'm telling her 'Everyday, we gotta work on your finishes after practice,'" Kahleah Copper said. "What people don't understand is that little bit that you do every day, that s*** adds up. So we're just working on that every day. And then just being able to stay mentally strong, it's very hard. So just walking her through that and helping her understand that it's not just you. I've been there."

Angel Reese ended the night with 12 points, six rebounds and one assist. She shot 50% from the field on 5/10 shooting. Next for the Rose BC is a game against the Mist BC on Jan. 25.

