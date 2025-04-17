Angel Reese drops 4-word reaction to 'cutesyyy' throwback video from LSU days shared by former Mystics guard DiDi Richards

Angel Reese shared her thoughts about a video from her time at LSU posted online by former Washington Mystics player DiDi Richards. On Wednesday, Richards uploaded a short clip of herself, Reese and another player dancing to a song at the Tigers' practice facility.
Upon seeing the throwback video, Reese reposted it to her Instagram story with the caption:
"awww a cutesyyy throwbackkk"
Angel Reese played college basketball for the LSU Tigers women's team from 2022 to 2024, having spent the first two years at Maryland. During her college career, she won numerous awards, including the Final Four Most Outstanding Player and BET Sportswoman of the Year in 2023. Reese was also named to the first-team All-SEC in 2024 and selected as the SEC Player of the Year.
On her part, DiDi Richards played college basketball at Baylor, where she won both the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and WBCA Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. She eventually got selected by the New York Liberty in the 2021 WNBA draft as the 17th pick.
After leaving the Liberty, she also suited up for the Washington Mystics and the Sydney Flames in the Australian WNBL.
Angel Reese counts her blessings after achieving huge milestones ahead of the new season
Angel Reese has expressed gratitude for achieving two of her personal goals this year, ahead of the upcoming season. On Tuesday, the Chicago Sky player shared a tweet announcing her latest achievements to fans.
According to Reese, she is now able to support her mother fully while residing in her own house for the first time. She wrote:
"✅Retired my momma ✅Became a homeowner. All at 22. So blessed🥺🙏🏽."
She also posted a picture of her new home on Instagram, which showed her carrying a giant key to mark the occasion. In the picture, Reese is standing in the kitchen, all smiles, while posing for a snap.
With those goals now ticked off her list, Reese will enter her second WNBA season filled with high spirits. Chicago will square off against Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever on May 17.