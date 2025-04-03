Angel Reese drops 4-word reaction as LSU forward Amani Bartlett bids emotional farewell

In the two years that Angel Reese spent at LSU, she established many long-lasting friendships with her teammates and coaching staff. Now, one of those former teammates is set to leave LSU, and the Chicago Sky star made sure to send her well wishes.

On Thursday, forward Amani Bartlett, who played with Reese from 2022 to 2024, posted her farewell to LSU:

"As they say all good things must come to an end. The time is now. Four years ago I decided to become a Tiger. This decision led me to the best basketball fans in the land," Bartlett wrote. "My time in the PMac was special because of you all. Thank you all!"

Reese went to the comments section to show her support for her former teammate:

"so proud of you," Reese commented.

Angel Reese expresses her pride in Amani Bartlett. Credit: Bartlett/IG

Among the memories shared by Reese and Bartlett are the sensational moments that took place in the 2023 national title game, when they helped LSU defeat Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes. In that 102-85 blowout victory, Reese had an all-around game with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block.

As Reese's popularity in college grew, Bartlett stood by her side. The graduating forward was known for placing a "crown" on Reese's head while pregame introductions were being announced. There's a chance, of course, that these former Tigers will cross paths once more if Bartlett finds a way to land a roster spot in the WNBA.

Angel Reese tweets advice about leaving college

On the same day that Reese posted her supportive words for her graduating friend, she also tweeted life advice about moving past college life:

"I hope yall realize once you leave college, life reallyyyyy start lifinggg," Reese posted on X.

From the looks of it, this transition is still fresh in Reese's mind. The former LSU star joined the WNBA Draft in 2024 and subsequently found herself in a different world of fame and fortune.

