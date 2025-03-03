Angel Reese drops 5-word reaction as former teammate's Big 12 title flex

Angel Reese never played for TCU or competed for a Big 12 title but the WNBA star was rooting for the Horned Frogs on Sunday night against the Baylor Bears. The No. 10 ranked TCU defeated the No. 17 ranked Baylor 51-48 to take home their first Big-12 regular-season title.

Ad

Reese, who played for Maryland and LSU during her college career, was supporting her former teammate, Hailey Van Lith after the guard helped her school pull off a memorable victory. Van Lith and Reese spent the 2023-24 season together at LSU under coach Kim Mulkey and developed a close relationship.

Following TCU's win over their in-state rivals, Reese made it a point to give a shout-out to Van Lith. Reese reacted to the TCU women's basketball account's post of Van Lith flexing the trophy.

Ad

Trending

"So proud of you sis! @haileyvanlith" Reeese wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Together, Van Lith and Reese went all the way to the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 in 2024, eventually losing out to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Following the 2023-24 season, Hailey Van Lith transferred to TCU in a move that was considered a major coup from the Texas program. The decision seems to have panned out well for Van Lith, who has helped guide the program to a 28-3 record.

This season, Van Lith is averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists over 31 games.

Ad

Angel Reese shares heartfelt 3-word message for Hailey Van Lith on social media

LSU Lady Tigers guard Hailey Van Lith and forward Angel Reese react to a senior tribute video for them at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Following the 2024 college basketball season, Angel Reese was selected seventh overall by the Chicago Sky while Hailey Van Lith opted for a change of scenery, and decided to take her talents to TCU.

Ad

Reese and Van Lith may have gone in different directions, but the two basketball stars maintain a close connection. In January, the WNBA forward shared a heartwarming message for her old friend on Instagram.

"Miss ya 10," Reese wrote.

Angel Reese comments on Hailey's Van Lith's Instagram post. Photo Credit: @haileyvanlith IG

Reese was responding to a post on Van Lith's Instagram account, which shared several snaps of her time with TCU.

Van Lith is in the midst of an exceptional season and WNBA scouts will be paying attention. We may see a Reese-Van Lith reunion in the WNBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback