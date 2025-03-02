Angel Reese drops 5-word reaction after receiving glowing praise from rapper Gunna

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese reacted to Atlanta rapper Gunna's glowing praise on Saturday night during the Unrivaled game in Miami. Gunna, attending the game with producer Turbo, was courtside as Mist BC faced Rose BC.

He discussed his upcoming single, reportedly titled "Classy Girl." The rapper later met Reese in the player's tunnel after being interviewed about his music.

Unrivaled's Instagram account shared a picture of the artist with Reese.

"What is a Classy Girl🥂⬇️," the caption read.

The post also featured a clip of the songwriter asking if he could play in the 3v3 format and score a bucket:

"Yeah, if Angel Reese on my team, yeah," he said.

Reese later reshared the post and added a five-word response:

"Duh, such a classy girl," she wrote.

Angel Reese responds to Gunna's high praise on Instagram

The Atlanta artist was also asked what "Classy Girl" meant. He replied:

"Very demure girl, a homebody, but if she steps out she likes to sip a little wine but she likes to drink tequila too." (from 0:10 onwards)

Despite earning high praise from the artist, Reese and Co. had a tough night as the Rose BC lost the game 71-62.

Angel Reese's Roses BC suffer first defeat of the month as Unrivaled approaches its latter stages

The new 3x3 women's league Unrivaled has been a huge success in its inaugural season. Co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, the league has provided WNBA stars with a great opportunity during the off-season, including Angel Reese, who is suiting up for the Roses BC.

Currently second in the league table, the Roses have been having a great season so far as they look to become the first champions in the league's history. However, their five-game win streak finally ended on Saturday as the Mist BC defeated them.

The defeat was tough for the Roses BC, which had been flying high in the league. The only team to beat league leaders, the Lunar Owls, so far, the Roses seemed destined to win against Breanna Stewart's team but suffered a nine-point loss despite Chelsea Gray's 38-point performance.

With the league phase entering its final week, the Roses will be hopeful of qualifying for the semifinals as they sit second with a one-game lead over the third-seeded Laces. The Rose BC have been in good form lately and will face the Lunar Owls and the Vinyl BC in their last two fixtures.

