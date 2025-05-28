Angel Reese drops cryptic message after Chicago Sky's 4th successive defeat: "God has a plan"

On Tuesday, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese reacted after her team's fourth consecutive defeat. The team from Windy City is without a win this season, with their latest loss coming against the Phoenix Mercury. The Sky sit second from the bottom in the standings, with only the Connecticut Sun having a worse record.

Reese wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"God has a plan. Day by day. 🙏🏽"

The Sky seemed to have the win in the bag, as they led the Mercury at the break. However, a Satou Sabally-inspired comeback saw Phoenix rally from a 16-point deficit to take home a 94-89 win. Reese ended the game with 13 points and 15 rebounds, recording her third double-double of the season.

Although the Maryland native put up a strong performance, Ariel Atkins led the scoring for the Sky. The former All-Star recorded 21 points and six rebounds, shooting 7-15. All Chicago starters scored in double digits, but the team succumbed to its fourth straight defeat.

The Chicago Sky face a fellow struggler, Dallas Wings, in their next two games. The Wings are a place above the Sky in the standings. It could be a perfect opportunity for Angel Reese and Co. to earn their first win of the season.

Angel Reese achieves a huge career milestone against the Phoenix Mercury despite a stinging defeat

The Chicago Sky have endured a slow start to the 2025 WNBA season, but Angel Reese has continued to perform well.

The forward has had three double-doubles and 10+ rebounds in all games this term. Her performance against the Mercury etched her name into history, as she became the fastest player to record 500 points.

It took Reese only 38 games to reach that figure, the fastest in WNBA history. The record was previously held by Tina Charles, who had achieved the mark in 44 games.

The LSU graduate also became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500+ rebounds, breaking the mark held by Yolanda Griffith (49 games).

Breaking both records in her sophomore year, Reese continues her significant rise despite her team's slow start.

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



