Angel Reese drops first reaction to receiving Player of the Week honors 

Angel Reese has been on a resurgence for the Chicago Sky lately, winning the Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for the last week of June. Reese averaged 19.7 points, 17.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game to win the award.

Ad

Reese has since dropped her first reaction after receiving the award. In a post on X/Twitter last Tuesday, Reese reposted the WNBA Player of the Week announcement with a caption of her former quote:

“God will never give me a storm I can’t handle."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

She first said the quote when describing what she tells herself every game, following her becoming the first WNBA player in history to accumulate 70 rebounds in a four-game span. She also tallied six double-doubles in the last seven games.

Aside from Reese, Las Vegas Aces star and reigning MVP A’ja Wilson won the same award in the Western Conference.

In her last game, Reese scored 24 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 10-of-19 shooting from the field to lead the Sky in the win against the LA Sparks.

Ad

The honor helped Reese’s case as an All-Star this season. It would be her second All-Star appearance in as many years after making it as a rookie last year.

Reese struggled early in the season as her shooting efficiency plummeted, including a 0-for-8 shooting clip in a loss against the New York Liberty in their second game this year.

Despite Reese’s improvement, the Sky remained at the bottom of the standings, currently occupying the 10th spot with a 5-11 record.

Ad

Angel Reese describes dreadful feeling at start of sophomore season

Angel Reese’s sophomore struggles to start the year were evident. While she has since recovered from the early difficulties, Reese looked back on how she handled her poor start in the season.

"I went through a storm through the first eight games where I couldn't finish and it was frustrating," Reese told insider Karli Bell before describing how she strived to get better.

Ad

"But I trusted my work and my teammates trusted my work in finally coming through and coming through efficiently," she added.

Sky’s 0-4 start in the season coincided with Reese’s struggles. However, wins remained few and came far between in recent games, as the team won two of their last six games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More