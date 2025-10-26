Angel Reese Earns Unexpected Love from Her Rival After Netflix Debut in ‘A House of Dynamite’

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese had a cameo on Netflix's apocalyptic thriller movie &quot;A House of Dynamite.&quot; Reese appeared during a scene in which a U.S government official was rushed off an arena where Reese's character was helping kids learn basketball. As Reese's first-ever movie appearance became a hit among WNBA fans, her rival and Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers commended the Sky forward for her movie debut. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;So tuff!!🔥🔥,&quot; Powers wrote in a comment on Instagram.Powers' IG commentThe film was part of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival before being released on Netflix on Oct. 24. Powers played just eight games for the Fever in the 2025 WNBA season, putting up 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists as she played a key role in alleviating the Fever's guard rotation struggles late in the season. The Fever saw numerous injuries in their guards throughout the season, as Caitlin Clark, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson, and Sophie Cunningham also missed significant time due to injuries. On the other hand, Reese finished her sophomore season with averages of 14.7 points, and 12.6 rebounds per game to continue to be the Sky's go-to player throughout the season. However, her future with the Sky remained bleak, following controversy about her remarks on the team's roster late in the season. The Sky missed the playoffs as they finished the season tied with the worst record in the league with 10 wins against 34 losses. Angel Reese gets candid on acting as she hopes to continue her career in Hollywood if she gets the chanceIn an episode of the &quot;Unapologetically Angel&quot;, Reese's podcast, the Sky star got candid on her role in the movie and how she felt seeing herself on the big screen. &quot;That was really fun,&quot; she said. My little acting part in there was cool.&quot;Reese also shared that it had always been a dream for her to herself in a movie. &quot;I do really want to get into acting. During my [basketball] career and also after my career. That experience was really fun. Those days are long. Like even for my little acting part, the little part I did do, was a long, long, long time. So it took a lot to do that,&quot; Reese said. For now, Reese is expected to continue exploring other aspects of her career before basketball returns for her in the Unrivaled League early next year.