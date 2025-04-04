Angel Reese was recently present at the McDonald’s All-American Game at the Barclays Center in New York. While present on the sidelines for the exhibition game, the Chicago Sky star was clicked alongside DJ Drewski’s daughter.

Ad

She reposted the same photo on her Instagram story and revealed her affection towards toddlers to her 4.8 million followers.

“i love kids so much,” Reese added a five-word caption to the Story.

Credits: Instagram (@angelreese5)

Reese’s affection for toddlers is evident in other photos where she allows Solar to continue to sit on her lap.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The popular music personality’s daughter is seen wearing a red Adidas tracksuit. DJ Drewski’s wife, Sky Landish, even posted a video from the same event, showcasing behind-the-scenes footage of Solar’s viral photo with Reese.

“What you rating her first basketball game? I’d say 10/10: great seats, court side & meeting Angel Reese,” Landish captioned the reel.

Ad

While Reese expresses her love for kids, she doesn’t have any children of her own.

Angel Reese shot down a pregnancy rumor in 2024

Towards the end of the 2024 WNBA regular season, Angel Reese made it to the headlines for rumors regarding her pregnancy.

The Sky star was forced to sit out for the final few days due to a season-ending wrist injury. However, fans speculated that the injury was just an excuse to hide the fact that she was pregnant.

Ad

Reese was quick to address these rumors, dismissing the claims that she was pregnant. During an Instagram Live session, the 22-year-old made it clear that she was not interested in raising a child any time soon.

“I'm not pregnant, that was never a thing. I want to make this crystal, crystal, crystal clear. I don't have a man to have kids. I don't have a [wedding] ring to have kids. I'm 22 with no kids, and I'm not coming home to kids. So that's not gonna be a thing any time soon,” Reese announced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback