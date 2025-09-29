Angel Reese exudes Hollywood glamour as she makes red carpet debut with Idris Elba at 'A House Of Dynamite' premiere

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese attended the red carpet for “A House of Dynamite” at the 63rd New York Film Festival, held at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, on Sunday. She caught up with Hollywood star and lead actor Idris Elba on the red carpet, posing for photographs.Reese turned heads with a noticeable change in her appearance on the red carpet at the film festival. She wore a sleek, black outfit consisting of a fitted top and a flowing, mid-length skirt. Her accessories included a choker necklace with a flower detail, bracelets and rings. She styled her hair in soft waves, swept to one side, and wore black strappy heels.The 63rd New York Film Festival (NYFF63) runs from Sept. 26 to Oct.13. It is presented by Film at Lincoln Center. The festival is non-competitive, as the selections are curated rather than judged by a jury.Reese is enjoying her offseason break, despite the controversy that followed her in Chicago. She called out her team in an explosive interview with the Chicago Tribune and raised questions about the readiness of certain teammates, with Courtney Vandersloot mentioned.She was suspended for half a game. A team meeting was reportedly held to address grievances from teammates. Reese later publicly apologized and stated that she didn't intend to belittle her teammates.Angel Reese praised by WNBA legend after selling out signature shoeAngel Reese was praised by Sue Bird after the former LSU star sold out her first signature shoe with Reebok. Bird shared her thoughts on that on a Friday episode of her podcast, &quot;A Touch More with Sue Bird.&quot;“For my A Touch More this week, I'm going to talk Reebok and how they dropped Angel Reese's signature shoe,” Bird said [start from 59:25]. &quot;They dropped it in three colorways. It sold out in seconds, as women's sports everything does. But just wanted to say congrats … That's huge. The more signature shoes in the market, the better. So, congratulations to her.”Reese’s first official signature shoe, the Angel Reese 1, in partnership with Reebok, was launched on Sept. 18. The shoe had a strong demand, as all three initial colorways reportedly sold out quickly.