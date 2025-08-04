Angel Reese fans' frustration boils over after teammate’s brutally honest confession after another stinging loss

Shortly after the Chicago Sky lost their eighth consecutive game, Michaela Onyenwere didn’t hold back in her assessment of the team’s mindset. Her brutally honest remarks have resulted in frustration among Angel Reese’s supporters.Following Chicago’s 83-67 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, Onyenwere openly criticized the team for not playing games with the “will to win.”“We have to be better,” Onyenwere told reporters. “I mean, all around, we have to be more locked in, more focused, execute the game plan much, much better. There just has to be a will to win, and we don't have that right now, on a consistent basis, and we haven't the entire season.”However, Onyenwere made it clear she’s not giving up on the rest of the campaign.“So it's looking at ourselves individually, collectively, and figuring it out, cause we do have 17 or so games left. We can't just give up on the season, and we haven't, and I know we won't, but it's, we gotta figure it out urgently.”Her candid comments haven’t sat well with Angel Reese’s fanbase. They view this losing skid and locker room mentality as obstacles to Reese’s development and success. Some supporters are even calling for her to request a trade.“Did she just say, we haven’t had the will to win ALL season. I need A5 to request a trade. I can’t do this anymore,” @iriscentral_ wrote.Other social media users reacted: Cabria Lewis @lewis_cabr15026LINKI saw that in the lynx game where angel scored 22 points. It seemed like she was the only one who wanted to win. Playing injured and everything. jess. @KISSITBTTRLINKangel please hit the big red button. no one would blame you atp.jackie youngs arms @letmesleepdamnnLINKAnd this is so fucked bc the viewers can literally see they have no will to win and that it’s always AR giving her all that shit is probably so draining HS Unnie @realityloveiLINKthis is so hard to see and I really feel bad, putting their bodies and all but no will because of the GM &amp; coach💔💔Again what Angel has had to go through her 1st 2 years in this league is criminal &amp; malpractice!! No other star player can. For a team sport only so much 1 can doAngel Reese missed the August 3 matchup, sitting out her fourth game in six outings since the All-Star break due to a back injury. In her absence, Kamilla Cardoso stepped up with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Onyenwere also contributed 13 points and three rebounds.The Sky have now fallen to an abysmal 7-21 record, sitting just 2.5 games ahead of the league-worst Connecticut Sun.Angel Reese interacting with Phoenix Mercury stars ignites trade rumorsAngel Reese found herself at the center of attention during Sunday’s game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky, despite being sidelined with an injury. Her pregame actions quickly became a talking point on social media.Before the game started, Reese was seen interacting with Mercury players Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas. The exchange appeared more affectionate than the typical pregame link-up between players, which led to speculation and trade rumors circulating online.&quot;Why don’t u just save us so the caption could just be ‘teammates ✨’,&quot; @RedickGotNext wrote.𝙅𝙅 𝙍𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙚⚡️ @RedickGotNextLINKWhy don’t u just save us so the caption could just be ‘teammates ✨’After the Sky suffered a blowout loss, Reese showed no visible signs of frustration. Instead, she was seen posing for photos with Copper.