Angel Reese fires back in 3 words as Speedy Morman clowns her new makeover in short hairdo

Angel Reese gave a fiery three-word response to internet personality and journalist Speedy Morman after he tried to clown the Chicago Sky star's new makeover. On Saturday, Reese gave her fans a glimpse of her new look in her latest TikTok video.

The Sky Star has undergone a major makeover as she is seen rocking a bob cut hairstyle in her TikTok video. However, Speedy Morman joked about the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year's new look in her TikTok video's comment section, only to receive a cold response from the Sky star.

"bob so tea its a Robert 💅🏽" Morman commented.

"leave me alone," Reese replied.

Speedy Morman is one of the leading journalists covering the basketball world. Morman is also popular with the fans as he has over 721,000 followers on his TikTok handle.

Angel Reese, on the other hand, has been on an upward trajectory ever since her inception in the WNBA. She is one of the most followed players in the WNBA with over 5.0 million followers on TikTok and over 4.7 million followers on Instagram.

Angel Reese reveals she has been wearing wigs for seven weeks

Angel Reese's popularity stretches past the basketball court. The Chicago Sky star has become a cultural icon who inspires many young women to chase their dreams. She also serves as an inspiration to the ladies when it comes to fashion and style. In January, she was featured on the cover of Vogue magazine.

Before unveiling her new bob cut hairstyle on her social media handles, Reese revealed that she had been wearing wigs for the past seven weeks. On Saturday, the 2024 All-Star shared a picture of her hair on her Instagram story and accompanied her thoughts in the caption.

"only 1 month of growth🥺 i really wore wigs for 7 weeks lmaooo yall know i hate wigs too but it helped my hair grow soooo much!" she wrote.

In the following story, the Sky forward shared a picture of her new hair look and revealed that her love for bob cuts inspired her to cut her hair again.

Angel Reese unveils her new hairstyle on her IG story. (Credits: @angelreese5/Instagram)

Angel Reese is having a great offseason after she suffered a season-ending wrist injury last season. She went through rehab and cleared medical requirements to compete in the 3x3 Unrivaled basketball league, where she led her team, Rose BC, to their first-ever Unrivaled championship.

