Angel Reese flexes iconic jazz superhit amid Unrivaled action

Angel Reese flexed her music taste in front of her 4.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday. The Chicago Sky star uploaded a screenshot of the iconic jazz superhit "Just the Two of Us" by Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr. on her Instagram story.

The iconic jazz superhit was released in Washington's 1980s album 'Winelight,' which is arguably responsible for bringing smooth jazz into mainstream music.

Reese shares her music taste with her IG followers. (Credits: @angelreese5/Instagram)

Reese has been playing for the Rose Basketball Club in the 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled, during the WNBA offseason. She is among the 36 WNBA stars who decided to give Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's project a try instead of heading abroad to play in an overseas league.

The Sky star made the right decision as Unriavled enjoyed great success on it's opening day. The fans packed the Wayfair Arena in Miami on Jan. 17 to watch the first two games of the very first Unrivaled season.

Rose BC has played four games so far and has a 1-3 record. Angel Reese made her Unrivaled debut on Jan. 17 against the Vinyl Basketball Club. She clocked in 13 minutes and scored 10 points, collected 12 rebounds and dished out four assists.

Angel Reese gives a loving tribute to her mother on her special day

Angel Reese gave her mother, Angel Webb Resse, a loving tribute on her birthday. On Tuesday, the Chicago Sky star uploaded two collages featuring images of herself and her mother together. She accompanied a warm wish with the first image in the caption of her Instagram story.

"Happy birthday to my mommy! I love you," she captioned.

The collage featured images of Reese as a child and as a grownup with her mother by her side during the different phases of her life. She accompanied another caption with her second Instagram story featuring a different collage.

"my twin! love you past life! it's whatever for youuu 😍"

Angel Reese sent warm wishes to her mother on her IG story. (Credits: @angelreese5/Instagram)

The second collage featured more recent images of Reese and her mother. Angel Reese's mother has always been a huge influence on her life. She was a professional basketball player who played for the University of Maryland during her collegiate years and later went to Luxembourg to go pro.

The Chicago Sky star grew up watching her mother play the game which further motivated her to become a professional in the sport herself.

