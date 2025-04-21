Angel Reese and Gabrielle Union gush over Megan Thee Stallion turning heads in G-string at Coachella

WNBA star Angel Reese and actress Gabrielle Union admired Megan Thee Stallion's latest outfit at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. On Saturday, the singer shared photos of herself in a g-string-themed outfit on her Instagram page.

Megan wore a black studded bra top, jeans from Who Decides War with orange and yellow designs that hugged her g-string and tan boots to match. She also wore a silver cross chain necklace, oversized hoop earrings and a stack of silver and black bracelets on one hand.

The post was captioned:

"🌵🏜️weekend 2 @ Coachellaaa"

After seeing the post, Angel Reese and Gabrielle Union took to the comment section to gush over her looks.

"Fave," Union wrote.

"sis stopppp😫😍," Reese commented.

Angel Reese and Gabrielle Union's IG comments (via @theestallion/Instagram)

The Coachella Festival is held every year at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, and features a mix of celebrities and music fans from across the world.

This year, it started on April 11 and ended on April 20. While there is nothing to suggest that Reese and Union attended the event, they were undoubtedly thrilled to see Megan Thee Stallion turn heads with her outfit.

Angel Reese surprised Megan Thee Stallion during concert performance last year

Megan Thee Stallion and Angel Reese became close last year after the Chicago Sky player named the singer and NBA legend Michael Jordan as the two celebrities she wanted to meet in person. Reese eventually got one of her wishes in May, after making a special appearance with her Sky teammates on Megan's show with rapper GloRilla in Chicago.

Following that, Reese surprised Megan in another show in August during the singer's performance at Lollapalooza 2024.

The artist was surprised when the basketball star suddenly appeared on stage, with Megan screaming "What the f***" into the microphone after hugging Reese. The two women then took a selfie on stage together.

Going into her second season in the league, Reese will look to build on the performances from her rookie year as the Sky look to mount a strong challenge for the title. Last season, she averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

