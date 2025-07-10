"Angel Reese is getting better and the haters wont admit it": WNBA fans react as Sky star etches her name in history with latest rebound record

Angel Reese led the Chicago Sky to an 87-76 win against Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings on Wednesday. The Chi Barbie finished the game with 15 points and 11 rebounds, her seventh straight double-double, which is the active longest streak in the WNBA this season. Reese now has 13 games with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in 19 appearances.

Fans promptly reacted to Reese’s record and performance against the Wings:

Baby Ruth @SOLtanofSWAT LINK Angel Reese is getting better and the haters wont admit it

One fan said:

Low @CryptoLowski LINK She’s good!!

Another fan added:

Ben @TheHurricaneBen LINK The Mebound specialist

One more fan continued:

Ronnie Michael @RMichael7 LINK Silly record, rebounds of your own multiple missed layups shouldn't be celebrated...she's overrated.

Another fan commented:

Doc @DeSciJeremy LINK Absolute beast. GOAT in the making fr fr.

Angel Reese’s seven-game double-double streak started on June 22 against the Atlanta Dream. She collected 10 points and 19 rebounds in Chicago’s 93-80 loss. The Sky are 3-4 during this span.

The Chicago Sky All-Star forward has been dubbed the “Double-Double Queen” for good reason. In her rookie campaign in 2024, she had 26 double-doubles, three more than eventual unanimous MVP winner A’ja Wilson. Reese had a streak of 15 straight double-doubles last season to break Candace Parker’s previous WNBA-best tally of 12.

While Angel Reese continues to pile double-doubles, her shooting efficiency has improved. Reese shot 33.7% in her first 10 games. The lefty forward drastically improved her shooting to 54.1% in her last nine outings.

Angel Reese has been selected to her second All-Star game

Angel Reese finished fifth in the voting last year, giving her a guaranteed spot in the 2024 WNBA All-Star game. The Chicago Sky forward could not make it to the top 10 this year, forcing her to earn a nod via the coaches' vote. Reese earned the nod to appear in her second straight All-Star game.

Reese is averaging 13.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. She is the only player in the WNBA this season averaging a double-double. Over her past nine games, she has proven the coaches right for giving her another slot in the ASG.

The Chi Barbie, much-maligned for her shooting woes, has made over 54% of her shots in her last nine games. She has also become the fulcrum in the Chicago Sky offense. From averaging 1.9 assists per game last season, she is handing out 3.9 dimes per contest.

Reese, after Caitlin Clark passed on her, joins Napheesa Collier's team for the 2025 WNBA All-Star game.

