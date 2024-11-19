Angel Reese gives cryptic answer to $2,000,000 net worth reports

While Angel Reese's net worth is listed as $2 million, that number apparently isn't accurate. While it's unclear what her actual net worth is, Reese's income has been a major talking point lately after the Chicago Sky star said in October that her WNBA salary doesn't cover her $8,000 per month rent.

On Sunday, during an appearance at ComplexCon in Las Vegas, Reese was on stage alongside content creator Speedy Morman. During the panel, she spoke about a wide range of topics, from her journey to the WNBA and her rookie year to her net worth.

When Morman mentioned that Reese's net worth is listed at $2 million online, Reese disagreed.

"Way off," Reese said.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The conversation then completely shifted without Reese clarifying whether her net worth was higher or lower. The speculation is that between her various sponsorship deals and business investments, she's worth more than $2 million.

Angel Reese and other WNBA stars prepare to make six figures for three-month season with Unrivaled league

During an Instagram Live in October, Angel Reese said that her $75,000 per year WNBA salary wasn't enough to pay one of her bills. She joked that she was living beyond her means given that her rent is $8,000 per month.

However, Reese and several other WNBA stars are preparing to make six figures over three months in the inaugural season of Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's 3x3 Unrivaled league.

The league will begin its first season in January in Miami, which will give players who would otherwise go overseas to play during the WNBA's offseason the opportunity to stay in the US.

“Being able to be in Miami from January to March, not having to go overseas," Reese said to reporters in August. "Nobody wants to go overseas. A lot of us never wanna have to go overseas, but some people do have to go overseas, unfortunately.

"So being able to make six figures within three months, being able to be housed in Miami, just being able to get better. Being able to know two great players that are starting something, I think it’s amazing."

Reese will be joining 35 other WNBA stars. With a chance to make even more money during the WNBA's offseason, Reese's net worth will go up even more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback