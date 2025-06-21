  • home icon
  • "Angel Reese got troll fans that don’t care about her": Fans erupt after Sky star fails to crack top 10 WNBA All-Star voting

"Angel Reese got troll fans that don't care about her": Fans erupt after Sky star fails to crack top 10 WNBA All-Star voting

By Avi Shravan
Published Jun 21, 2025 14:44 GMT
Washington Mystics v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Fans erupt after Angel Reese fails to crack top 10 WNBA All-Star voting (Credits: Getty)

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky (3-8) are not having the greatest run this season and the team's poor performance was bound to affect their star forward's chances of becoming a starter in this year's All-Star. It looks like the Sky's poor form has indeed affected Reese's votes in the All-Star fan voting.

On Friday, Indy Star's Chloe Peterson shared the first return results from All-Star fan voting on an X post. While Caitlin Clark led the chart with 515,993 votes, Angel Reese failed to crack the top 10 and held the No. 13 rank on the list with 173,363 votes.

also-read-trending Trending

The fans dropped in post's comment section to express their thoughts on Reese's standing in the voting return.

"😂😂😂😂 Angel Reese got troll fans that don’t care about her lmaooo," one fan said.
"Lexie Hull has more votes than Angel/Kelsey/Allisha/Jonquel lmao. If only folks supported their favorites players as much as they hate on the Fever!" another fan said.
""Face of the league' with less votes than Lexie Hull," one fan said.

While some fans called out the Angel Reese's fans for not supporting the Sky star in voting, others trolled her in their comments.

"Angel Reese has more turnovers than votes 🤪" one fan said.
"If Angel only has 173k votes how many $40 mebound tshirts do you think she sold?" another fan said.
"Wonder if her fans know turnovers dont make triple doubles," one fan said.

The Chicago Sky are currently the No. 11 team in the WNBA standings with a 3-8 record. Their latest loss came against the Washington Mystics (79-72) on Tuesday, where the Reese-led team blew the lead in the second half to lose with a final score of 79-72.

Angel Reese shows gratitude to Chicago amid major announcement

After spending just a year and a half at the Sky, Angel Reese has become deeply connected with Chicago's community. On Friday, ahead of her matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, the Sky forward talked with "Chicago State of Mind Sports."

In her brief interview, Reese expressed gratitude towards the community and announced a collaborative project between her and Cash App. The Sky star is set to unviel a custom basketball court at Oakwood Beach in Chicago.

"I didn’t know exactly what it was going to look like,” Reese said. “I knew they were doing the court, and that’s something I really emphasize, giving back to the community. Chicago has poured so much into me. They’ve done so many great things for me in just a year and a half, and I’m super happy to call this place home."
Reese has grown her brand significantly while playing in the WNBA. She has bagged major deals with brands like Beats by Dre, McDonald's and General Mills' Reese's puffs, with the most notable on being Reebok, who are scheduled to release the Sky star's signature sneaker line next year.

