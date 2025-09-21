Angel Reese handed verdict on Chicago Sky future as Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate’s priority revealed

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese stirred up a frenzy when she publicly expressed her frustration about her team's performance and roster. Coming to her defence was Michael Jordan's former teammate, Ethan Thomas, who gave his verdict on the case via an article on BasketballNews on Friday.Ethan Thomas believed that while Reese got it wrong with the public criticism of her teammate, the Sky's attempt at reprimanding the former LSU star had backfired. He argued that her popularity had led to fans calling out the Sky organization for its unfair treatment of her, and they don't deserve her.&quot;First and foremost, while I agree that Angel Reese broke a cardinal rule, which is that you simply don’t criticize your own teammates to the media. ... However, those plans seemed to have quickly backfired. Following the announcement of her suspension, ... many fans began to voice their backing of Angel Reese, and subsequently their criticisms for the Chicago Sky’s management. Many fans suspected that the Sky were unfairly retaliating against Angel Reese for simply telling the truth.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReese, in an interview with the Chicago Tribune on Sept 3, has caused a lot of controversy. She called out her team for their poor performance during the regular season, which saw them miss out on the postseason and finish with a 10-34 record.“I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year,” Reese told the Tribune. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason.&quot;Her criticism of teammate Courtney Vandersloot drew condemnation from the organization as well as members of the media. Reese later apologized publicly and privately and was subsequently suspended by the Sky for half a game. Chicago GM Jeff Pagliocca disagreed with how she expressed herself, but agreed that changes will be made and expects Reese to remain in Chicago.What's next for Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky?Angel Reese's controversial interview has put her in an uncomfortable position in Chicago. She has one more year on her standard rookie deal, plus a team option for a fourth year.Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky - Source: GettyChicago will make attempts during the offseason trade to bring in quality players. A point guard will be needed, with Reese calling for younger, experienced players. If a trade doesn't happen, she might become unhappy and eventually request a trade.