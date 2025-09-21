  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • Angel Reese handed verdict on Chicago Sky future as Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate’s priority revealed

Angel Reese handed verdict on Chicago Sky future as Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate’s priority revealed

By Ubong Richard
Published Sep 21, 2025 17:34 GMT
Chicago Sky v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
Angel Reese handed verdict on Chicago Sky future as Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate’s priority revealed - Source: Getty

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese stirred up a frenzy when she publicly expressed her frustration about her team's performance and roster. Coming to her defence was Michael Jordan's former teammate, Ethan Thomas, who gave his verdict on the case via an article on BasketballNews on Friday.

Ad

Ethan Thomas believed that while Reese got it wrong with the public criticism of her teammate, the Sky's attempt at reprimanding the former LSU star had backfired. He argued that her popularity had led to fans calling out the Sky organization for its unfair treatment of her, and they don't deserve her.

"First and foremost, while I agree that Angel Reese broke a cardinal rule, which is that you simply don’t criticize your own teammates to the media. ... However, those plans seemed to have quickly backfired. Following the announcement of her suspension, ... many fans began to voice their backing of Angel Reese, and subsequently their criticisms for the Chicago Sky’s management. Many fans suspected that the Sky were unfairly retaliating against Angel Reese for simply telling the truth."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Reese, in an interview with the Chicago Tribune on Sept 3, has caused a lot of controversy. She called out her team for their poor performance during the regular season, which saw them miss out on the postseason and finish with a 10-34 record.

“I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year,” Reese told the Tribune. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason."
Ad

Her criticism of teammate Courtney Vandersloot drew condemnation from the organization as well as members of the media. Reese later apologized publicly and privately and was subsequently suspended by the Sky for half a game. Chicago GM Jeff Pagliocca disagreed with how she expressed herself, but agreed that changes will be made and expects Reese to remain in Chicago.

What's next for Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky?

Angel Reese's controversial interview has put her in an uncomfortable position in Chicago. She has one more year on her standard rookie deal, plus a team option for a fourth year.

Ad
Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Aces v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

Chicago will make attempts during the offseason trade to bring in quality players. A point guard will be needed, with Reese calling for younger, experienced players. If a trade doesn't happen, she might become unhappy and eventually request a trade.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications