Angel Reese hilariously warns Rose BC coach Nola Henry after ‘grandma’ Kahleah Copper snitches on her

Angel Reese gave a hilarious warning to her Unrivaled coach, Nola Henry, after Kahleah Copper snitched on her on X. On Saturday, Reese, Copper and Henry were involved in a fun interaction on X where the two Rose BC player teased their coach.

Ad

Coach Henry posted on X talking about her visit to Dallas, saying that she liked the vibes there. However, Copper reposted the coach's post and mentioned Reese in the caption while asking her to get the coach.

Reese then reposted Copper's post and gave her coach a warning in a hilarious way as she jokingly threatened to release a secret tape on Henry.

"it’s ok i’m bout to release the tape on her 🫣"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reese and Copper both played under coach Henry for the Rose Basketball Club's inaugural season of Unrivaled. Copper and Reese have spent a lot of time together during their Unrivaled stint. The Sky star once called the WNBA Mercury star "grandma" on an Instagram live because she did not want to film a TikTok with her.

Ad

On March 17, Henry's coaching and guidance helped Reese and the rest of the Rose BC players to turn around a rough 1-4 start to their season and secure the playoffs as the second-seeded team in the standings. Led by Chelsea Gray and Brittney Sykes, they went on to defeat the Vinyl BC in the championship game with a final score of 62-54 to become the first ever Unrivaled champions.

Angel Reese tries to recruit Kahleah Copper back to Chicago Sky after big Unirvaled achievement

Angel Reese and Kahleah Copper formed a close bond during their time together on the Rose BC. However, Reese appears eager for more time with Copper, actively trying to recruit her back to the Chicago Sky in the WNBA.

Ad

Ad

On Mar. 20, Copper shared photos on Instagram celebrating her first-ever Unrivaled championship. Seeing the post as an opportunity, Reese dropped in the comments section and suggested that Copper win more titles with her at the Chicago Sky.

"we can win another one in chicago if you trynna run this back again💔im just saying," Reese commented.

However, Copper's new teammate, Satou Sabally, who joined the Phoenix Mercury in free agency this offseason intervened and told Reese that the Copper was fine.

Ad

"no she’s fine," Sabally commented.

Resse tries to recruit Copper in her IG post's comment section. (Credits: @_klc215/Instagram)

Kahleah Copper played for the Chicago Sky from 2017 to 2023. She helped the Sky lift a championship in 2021 and Reese hoped to have her back on the squad. However, it looks like Copper's new teammates won't be letting her go easily.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback