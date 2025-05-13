Angel Reese hints at potential role change under Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh

Angel Reese was used as a traditional forward, limited to the post and the paint during her rookie season. However, the Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh and GM Jeff Pagliocca have discussed a significant change in Reese’s role for the upcoming 2025 campaign.

During a recent press conference, the forward said she is on board with such changes, highlighting her commitment to accepting any task that would contribute to the team’s success.

“I've always been a player for the team. Every team I've been a part of, I've been a player for the team,” said.

“The coach was always like, I need you to play point guard sometimes. I'm willing to do whatever it is for the team. I don't do it for you guys and what you guys can see. It's for what my team needs… That's always my prioritization. I want to win as bad as everybody else in Chicago wants us to win,” Reese added.

A preview of this new role was on display during the Chicago Sky’s latest preseason matchup against the Minnesota Lynx. On May 10, Reese stepped into a playmaking role, finishing with 5 assists - one shy of a team-high performance - while also contributing 10 points and 3 rebounds.

If this trend carries into the regular season, Angel Reese could shatter her previous average of 1.9 assists per game.

Tyler Marsh plans on running the offense through Angel Reese

Angel Reese is expected to witness an increase in production due to head coach Tyler Marsh’s plans to run the offense through her. Following her performance against the Lynx, Marsh is confident that Reese could evolve into a point-forward.

“There are no limits to who she can be as a player,” Marsh said, via Hardwood Heroics. “She can handle, she can pass, she can play off the bounce. That’s what we want her to feel. We want to put her all over the place.”

“She initiated some offense last game,” Marsh added. “She had six or seven assists, no turnovers. That’s a glimpse of what she can be.”

These adjustments have begun during the preseason, with Angel Reese expanding her skillset beyond the post. She’s taken on ball-handling duties, delivered flashy assists and spaced the floor on the offense.

Fans will get a clearer idea of her increased role during the 2025 regular season, which begins on May 17 against the Indiana Fever.

