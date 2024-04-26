Angel Reese hyped as Caleb Williams joins her and Kamilla Cardoso as a pro in Chicago: "DMV TIES! LET’S TURN THE CITY UP!!"

Chicago Sky first-round pick Angel Reese hails the future of professional sports in the Windy City after the selection of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in Thursday's NFL Draft.

The former LSU basketball standout shared a photo collage on X (formerly Twitter) of Yahoo Sports of her and fellow first-round Sky draft selection Kamilla Cardoso, along with those of Williams, who like her is from the D.C. area, and Odunze, to express her excitement over the development.

The post was captioned:

"A new generation is coming to the Windy City. Chicago Sky (WNBA Draft): Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese. Chicago Bears (NFL Draft): Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze."

She followed it up with a post which read:

"DMV TIES! LET'S TURN THE CITY UP!! CONGRATS GANG! @CALEBcsw"

The Chicago Bears selected quarterback Williams first overall after he played for the USC Trojans in college. He earned the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and accumulated 9,782 throwing yards and 93 touchdowns during three seasons at Oklahoma and USC.

Wide receiver Odunze was picked ninth overall by the Bears. In 2023, he was an All-American and helped the Huskies reach the national championship. In four years, he set career stats of 3,060 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese was selected seventh overall in this year's WNBA Draft. She played four years in college, split between Maryland and LSU. With The Tigers, she was an NCAA Tournament champion in 2023 and an All-American.

At Chicago, she will join forces with Cardoso, part of the 2022 and 2024 NCAA champions South Carolina Gamecocks. She was picked third overall in the draft.

Angel Reese is excited to play alongside Kamilla Cardoso

Long rivals on the court, Angel Reese is excited and looking forward to playing alongside Kamilla Cardoso with the Chicago Sky.

Both selected in the first round, the two will be asked to help a team that ended last season with an 18-22 record.

In a report that came out on Heavy.com, Reese shared her thoughts on playing with Cardoso and what their WNBA partnership would look like.

"I've playing Kamilla since high school, so I've always known what she can do," Reese said. "Being able to have a post player that can run the rim as fast as she can, and me being able to go with her and run with her.

"We're going to be fighting over rebounds, I know that. I love that though ... I'm a competitor. I know she's a competitor, too."

Reese played four years in college and averaged 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks. Cardoso, meanwhile, had numbers of 10.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.