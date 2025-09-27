  • home icon
  Angel Reese hypes $490,118 Mercury star in three words for jaw-dropping explosion against Lynx

Angel Reese hypes $490,118 Mercury star in three words for jaw-dropping explosion against Lynx

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 27, 2025 03:41 GMT
WNBA: All Star Game-USA Women
Angel Reese [R] hypes $490,118 Mercury star in three words for jaw-dropping explosion against Lynx. [photo: Imagn]

Angel Reese is watching the Game 3 showdown between the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury on Friday. The Mercury headed home to host the Lynx after overcoming a WNBA postseason record deficit of 20 points to win Game 2 two nights ago. Although still underdogs, the Mercury got a big push in the first half from Kahleah Copper to lead 48-44 at halftime.

Copper waxed hot in the opening half, delivering 17 points, behind 8-for-9 shooting, two assists and one rebound. Reese reacted to the shooting guard’s scorching hot performance with a message on X:

“Kah on oneee!!!”
Kahleah Copper, who signed a two-year, $490,118 contract with the Chicago Sky in 2023, dazzled in the last two minutes of the second quarter. She hit a 3-pointer and then scored six more points in a variety of ways. Copper made back-to-back jumpers and capped off the period with a layup. The performance allowed Phoenix to take a halftime lead despite Minnesota’s late surge.

Copper, who asked out of Chicago in 2023, received flak for her subpar outing in Game 2. Despite playing 33 minutes, she contributed eight points, three assists, one steal and one rebound. The Mercury needed the heroics of Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Sami Whitcomb to pull off the come-from-behind win.

The return to Phoenix has helped Kahleah Copper put on a much better show, prompting Angel Reese to give her a shout-out on social media.

Angel Reese arrived in Chicago just as Kahleah Copper left Sky

After seven seasons with the Chicago Sky, which included a 2021 WNBA championship, Kahleah Copper requested a trade. The Sky, who embraced a full rebuild, sent her to Phoenix for Michaela Onyenwere, Brianna Turner and the No. 3 pick in 2024. Chicago also received a first-round pick in 2026 and two second-rounders (2025 and 2026).

The Sky used the No. 3 pick to draft Kamilla Cardoso, who has become the team’s starting center. Four spots later, the Sky grabbed Angel Reese, after trading the No. 8 pick to the Minnesota Lynx to get the former LSU star.

Kahleah Copper could not play with the Cardoso-Reese tandem, but the trade that sent her to Phoenix helped lay Chicago’s current foundation.

Michael Macasero

Edited by Michael Macasero
