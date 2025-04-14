Angel Reese hypes ex-LSU teammate Aneesah Morrow in four words ahead of WNBA Draft night

Angel Reese hyped up her former LSU teammate Aneesah Morrow ahead of the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday, 7:30 PM Eastern Time, live on ESPN. Morrow is expected to be one of the first players taken in the draft.

On Sunday, Reese shared a graphic of the draft details, which includes snaps of Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith and Morrow, on her Instagram story. She added the caption:

"Dreams to reality 24," which is Morrow's number.

Angel Reese's Instagram Story

Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow were teammates at LSU for one year. It was the season after Reese won a title with LSU in the 2022-23 season. Angel then went on to enter the 2024 WNBA draft and became the seventh pick of that draft class.

While nothing is final yet, Morrow is projected to be selected in the top half of the first round. ESPN and other mock drafts have her going to the expansion Golden State Valkyries at No. 5.

Morrow played four seasons of college basketball, two at DePaul and two at LSU. She averaged 20.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.2 blocks during her collegiate career.

Angel Reese seemingly reacts to Chicago Sky trade before draft

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky made a big move before the WNBA Draft. On Sunday, they acquired the No. 11 pick in a trade with the Minnesota Lynx.

Per the terms of the trade, the Lynx will keep the Sky's 2026 first-round pick that Minnesota got in a deal last year. The two teams had previously agreed to a pick swap in a deal last year.

That deal saw the Sky trade up to No. 7 in the 2024 draft, which they used to take Angel Reese. They had taken Kamilla Cardoso with the No. 3 pick.

The Sky will now have the No. 10 and No. 11 picks in this year's draft. Reese seemingly celebrated the move as she posted on X shortly after the deal was announced.

Reese went on to have a highly successful debut season as she finished second to Caitlin Clark in Rookie of the Year voting. She and Sky fans will be hoping to get a couple of impactful rookies once again in the upcoming draft.

