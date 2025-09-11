Angel Reese Injury Report: Sky forward racing against time for season finale vs. New York Liberty

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will close out their season on Thursday, facing the reigning champions, the New York Liberty, in the season finale. This was a difficult campaign for Chicago as the team recorded 10 wins and looks set to finish 12th in the standings.Chicago will hope to avoid closing the season with four straight losses, but the team could struggle as Angel Reese is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. Reese last played for the Sky on September 3 against the Connecticut Sun. She missed the team’s next game against the Indiana Fever after being suspended for exceeding the limit for technical fouls.Reese was expected to return against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, but was suspended for the first half of that game. The Sky deemed Reese’s comments to the Chicago Tribune to be detrimental to the team and suspended her. While she was only supposed to sit out one half of Sunday’s game, she ended up not participating.The Sky forward missed Tuesday’s game with a back injury and could also be out on Thursday with the same issue. Since she was suspended, several reports have stated that Reese’s time in Chicago could come to an end this summer. This has led to much speculation over her recent absences, with fans opining that the LSU alumna is sitting out in protest.Angel Reese posted strong numbers in her sophomore season, averaging 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds in 30 games. She was efficient from the field, bringing her shooting percentage up from 39.1% in her rookie season to 45.8% in 2025.Her production on one of the worst teams in the league could draw significant interest should the Sky decide to trade Reese. If she sits out Thursday, Chicago will lean on Kamilla Cardoso and Elizabeth Williams to take on a heavier load against the Liberty.Angel Reese reacts to Reebok's new &quot;Giving Grace&quot; colorway for her signature shoeWhile fans anticipate her participation in Thursday's game, Reese is excited about the launch of her new signature shoe with Reebok. On Thursday, Reebok's X account shared a picture of a gray colorway for Reese's shoe, announcing its release for November.Reese reacted to the new shoe, revealing that the shade is called &quot;Giving Grace.&quot;&quot;THE SHADE &quot;GIVING GRACE.&quot; GIVING OTHERS GRACE &amp; ALWAYS GIVING MYSELF GRACE,&quot; she wrote on X.Angel Reese @Reese10AngelLINKTHE SHADE &quot;GIVING GRACE.&quot; GIVING OTHERS GRACE &amp; ALWAYS GIVING MYSELF GRACE. 🩶The Sky-Liberty game will tip off from Wintrust Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.