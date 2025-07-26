  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • Angel Reese Injury Update: Chicago Sky star's return plans in limbo as coach Tyler Marsh drops latest on her back injury

Angel Reese Injury Update: Chicago Sky star's return plans in limbo as coach Tyler Marsh drops latest on her back injury

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Jul 26, 2025 21:48 GMT
Tyler Marsh revealed Angel Reese
Tyler Marsh revealed Angel Reese's availability against Indiana Fever [Picture Credit: Getty]

Angel Reese sat out in the Chicago Sky's game on Thursday against the Seattle Storm. She was initially questionable for the tip-off with a back injury, but was eventually ruled out. There were expectations that Reese would return for the much-anticipated game against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, but there is still uncertainty about her suiting up.

Ad

Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh gave the latest update on Reese to the reporters on Saturday. He said that the Sky star was day-to-day, but still not doing contact drills.

"Angel is still day-to-day," Marsh said. "We don't really wanna push her too much with the back injury, we wanna be careful with that, but she is progressing...so still day-to-day.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"She is doing her individual work, but no contact for her today."
Ad

Although Reese’s is yet to be ruled out for Sunday’s game, there is a higher chance that she will miss the upcoming contest.

Candace Parker pushes back on people calling her Angel Reese hater, after viral grade C claim

Earlier this month, WNBA legend Candace Parker came under attack by fans on social media. The former Chicago Sky star placed Angel Reese in the tier C category of players, behind S, A and B. She was placed behind Caitlin Clark and rookie Paige Bueckers, who were placed in tiers A and B, respectively.

Ad
Ad

The three-time WNBA champion finally addressed being called an Angel Reese hater. In a conversation with Ros Gold-Onwude "Good Follow" podcast earlier this week, Parker pushed back against the ongoing narrative. She said that it was her opinion, but she wouldn’t put a lid on Reese’s chances of being among the top-tier players in the future.

Parker also said that she rather loved the Sky star, whom she also met during her LA Sparks jersey retirement.

Ad
“There's no hate on Angel Reese," she said. "I love her. She plays for the Chicago Sky. I saw her at my jersey retirement vs. LA. So it's nothing like that. I think it's so interesting in this female space, the need to explain some of these things.”

Angel Reese has made a significant improvement in her offensive game since her rookie year. This season, she has averaged 13.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. She is also scoring at a signification higher rate (44.8%) than last season (39.1%).

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications