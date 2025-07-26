Angel Reese Injury Update: Chicago Sky star's return plans in limbo as coach Tyler Marsh drops latest on her back injury

Angel Reese sat out in the Chicago Sky's game on Thursday against the Seattle Storm. She was initially questionable for the tip-off with a back injury, but was eventually ruled out. There were expectations that Reese would return for the much-anticipated game against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, but there is still uncertainty about her suiting up.Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh gave the latest update on Reese to the reporters on Saturday. He said that the Sky star was day-to-day, but still not doing contact drills.&quot;Angel is still day-to-day,&quot; Marsh said. &quot;We don't really wanna push her too much with the back injury, we wanna be careful with that, but she is progressing...so still day-to-day.&quot;She is doing her individual work, but no contact for her today.&quot;Although Reese’s is yet to be ruled out for Sunday’s game, there is a higher chance that she will miss the upcoming contest.Candace Parker pushes back on people calling her Angel Reese hater, after viral grade C claimEarlier this month, WNBA legend Candace Parker came under attack by fans on social media. The former Chicago Sky star placed Angel Reese in the tier C category of players, behind S, A and B. She was placed behind Caitlin Clark and rookie Paige Bueckers, who were placed in tiers A and B, respectively. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe three-time WNBA champion finally addressed being called an Angel Reese hater. In a conversation with Ros Gold-Onwude &quot;Good Follow&quot; podcast earlier this week, Parker pushed back against the ongoing narrative. She said that it was her opinion, but she wouldn’t put a lid on Reese’s chances of being among the top-tier players in the future.Parker also said that she rather loved the Sky star, whom she also met during her LA Sparks jersey retirement. “There's no hate on Angel Reese,&quot; she said. &quot;I love her. She plays for the Chicago Sky. I saw her at my jersey retirement vs. LA. So it's nothing like that. I think it's so interesting in this female space, the need to explain some of these things.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAngel Reese has made a significant improvement in her offensive game since her rookie year. This season, she has averaged 13.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. She is also scoring at a signification higher rate (44.8%) than last season (39.1%).