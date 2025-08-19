Angel Reese Injury Update: Sky HC makes major announcement about her return from absence

Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh gave an update on Angel Reese's status ahead of Tuesday's game against the Seattle Storm.&quot;She looked good in practice yesterday,&quot; Marsh said on Tuesday, per an X post from Chicago State of Mind Sports. &quot;It continued on today, and she came in today feeling pretty good at shootaround. Spirits are high and we’re hopeful. We'll have a game-time decision tonight, but it’s looking pretty good right now.&quot;The Sky have listed Reese as 'questionable' for Tuesday's game due to a back injury. Chicago has lost six of the seven games that the second-year star missed.Marsh told reporters after Monday's practice session that Reese had resumed basketball activities over the weekend and looked &quot;great.&quot;&quot;She fit right in like she hadn't missed any time off,&quot; Marsh said on Monday. &quot;The chemistry's still there with her teammates, she picked up on the stuff that we're doing.&quot;Marsh previously said that Reese's back tightened up following Chicago's 103-86 loss to the Washington Mystics on July 29. Despite being hampered by back pain, Reese put up 22 points and 13 rebounds on 6-for-16 shooting.Angel Reese was named an All-Star for the second time in two seasons. She is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 23 games.Could Angel Reese and the Sky still make the playoffs?Angel Reese's Chicago Sky (8-25) have the second-worst record in the league. With 11 games remaining, they are eight games out of the eighth and last playoff spot held by the Seattle Storm (17-18). Reaching the playoffs is still possible, but it is highly unlikely considering the season that Chicago had.However, fans will still be eager to watch Reese, who is arguably the lone bright spot for the Sky. Reese had a slow start, struggling with a shooting slump, but has since improved. She recorded her first career triple-double performance in the 78-66 win against the Connecticut Sun on June 15.Angel Reese is also the first player to record multiple double-double streaks of at least 10 games. Her WNBA-record 11 straight double-doubles is still active.