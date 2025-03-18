  • home icon
Angel Reese Injury Update: Sky star announces massive update about wrist ailment after $50,000 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 18, 2025 02:54 GMT
Mist v Rose - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Angel Reese Injury Update: Sky star announces massive update about wrist ailment after $50,000 (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese announced a massive injury update regarding her wrist, which ruled her out of the 2025 Unrivaled playoffs. During the final regular season game of the 3x3 league on Mar. 7, Reese injured the same wrist, which required surgery in September and ended her WNBA season with six games left.

Reese was ruled out of the semifinal and final matchups on Sunday and Monday. However, that didn't impact her team as expected, as they went on to win the championship and the $50,000 prize money. Reese wasn't with the team but was active online after the game.

The Sky star announced the latest on her wrist issue after fans bombarded her with injury-related questions on Instagram Live. Reese replied in the comments, saying:

"my wrist is FINE. don't ask again."

Angel Reese had a stellar Unrivaled debut. She won the Defensive Player of the Year award and was named to the second-team All-Unrivaled. Reese averaged 13.3 points and 12.1 rebounds, leading the Rose BC to an 8-6 record (second in the league).

