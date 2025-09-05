Angel Reese joins Alex Morgan, Michelle Wie West and more to have ownership share in $6 million a year startup

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has joined TOGETHXR, a women’s sports media and commerce brand co-founded by global athletes Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel and Sue Bird.Reese, the WNBA’s most-followed player on Instagram with 5.1 million followers, is now part of the ownership group. The brand generated $6 million in 2024 revenue, largely from merchandise sales featuring its “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports” slogan.In a press release, Reese said she was eager to help TOGETHXR lead the way for women athletes.“Joining TOGETHXR’s ownership group means so much to me because it’s more than just being part of a platform,” Reese said. “It’s about changing the way women in sports are seen and celebrated.“I’ve always wanted to use my voice and my game to open doors for others, and TOGETHXR is doing exactly that. I’m proud to join this group of trailblazing athletes and excited to help move the incredible stories and overall visibility of women in sports forward.”According to Morgan, TOGETHXR aims to build a media company dedicated to women’s sports and telling stories often overlooked.The brand now produces a range of content, streaming on platforms such as Amazon Prime and FuboTV, such as Indiana Fever guard Syd Colson’s podcast.Angel Reese’s future with Chicago Sky in question after rantAngel Reese’s future in Chicago has become uncertain after she voiced frustration with her team and teammates in an interview with the Chicago Tribune following another disappointing season.She pointed to injured veteran Courtney Vandersloot, while also criticizing the overall roster, head coach Tyler Marsh and the Sky’s direction. Chicago currently sits at 10-30, once again out of the playoff race.“I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me,” Reese said. “But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”According to Front Office Sports, Reese’s comments upset teammates, putting her standing with the organization in doubt.“We are aware of it,” Marsh said. “We’re addressing it in-house as currently speaking. That’s where we’ll stay right now.”A two-time All-Star in just her second season, Angel Reese has averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 30 games.