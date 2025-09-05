  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • Angel Reese joins Alex Morgan, Michelle Wie West and more to have ownership share in $6 million a year startup

Angel Reese joins Alex Morgan, Michelle Wie West and more to have ownership share in $6 million a year startup

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Published Sep 05, 2025 01:16 GMT
Chicago Sky v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Angel Reese joins ownership group of TOGETHXR - Source: Getty

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has joined TOGETHXR, a women’s sports media and commerce brand co-founded by global athletes Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel and Sue Bird.

Ad

Reese, the WNBA’s most-followed player on Instagram with 5.1 million followers, is now part of the ownership group. The brand generated $6 million in 2024 revenue, largely from merchandise sales featuring its “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports” slogan.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a press release, Reese said she was eager to help TOGETHXR lead the way for women athletes.

“Joining TOGETHXR’s ownership group means so much to me because it’s more than just being part of a platform,” Reese said. “It’s about changing the way women in sports are seen and celebrated.
“I’ve always wanted to use my voice and my game to open doors for others, and TOGETHXR is doing exactly that. I’m proud to join this group of trailblazing athletes and excited to help move the incredible stories and overall visibility of women in sports forward.”
Ad

According to Morgan, TOGETHXR aims to build a media company dedicated to women’s sports and telling stories often overlooked.

The brand now produces a range of content, streaming on platforms such as Amazon Prime and FuboTV, such as Indiana Fever guard Syd Colson’s podcast.

Angel Reese’s future with Chicago Sky in question after rant

Angel Reese’s future in Chicago has become uncertain after she voiced frustration with her team and teammates in an interview with the Chicago Tribune following another disappointing season.

Ad

She pointed to injured veteran Courtney Vandersloot, while also criticizing the overall roster, head coach Tyler Marsh and the Sky’s direction. Chicago currently sits at 10-30, once again out of the playoff race.

“I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me,” Reese said. “But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”
Ad

According to Front Office Sports, Reese’s comments upset teammates, putting her standing with the organization in doubt.

“We are aware of it,” Marsh said. “We’re addressing it in-house as currently speaking. That’s where we’ll stay right now.”

A two-time All-Star in just her second season, Angel Reese has averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 30 games.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications