Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso & Te-Hina Paopao react as Raven Johnson makes relationship IG official with Nick Emmanwori

Raven Johnson recently took to Instagram to make her relationship official with newly drafted safety Nick Emmanwori.
Emmanwori was drafted on Friday in the second round round the NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks with the 35th pick overall. Johnson posted a picture of the two, congratulating the new NFL rookie.
"Seattle got a good one," Johnson captioned the photo of the two.
Johnson and Emmanwori both attended South Carolina, as the players starred for the basketball and football teams, respectively. Emmanwori was named to the All-SEC first team this past season, while also receiving first-team All-American honors.
Johnson, on the other hand, helped lead South Carolina back to the national championship game, where they faced UConn earlier this month. The championship was the third title game South Carolina has played in since Johnson arrived in South Carolina.
Former teammates Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao, as well as WNBA star Angel Reese, quickly went to the comments of the post to showcase their joy for the couple.
"Periodaaaaaaaaaa," Paopao said
"Favssss," Cardoso wrote.
"Love it booskieeeeee," Reese said.
Current teammates Chloe Kitss, Ta'niya Latson, and others also chimed in on the Instagram post as well. Emmanwori himself got involved, noting that next year it'll be Johnson getting drafted into the WNBA.
"Look who finally popped out," teammate Chloe Kitts said.
"Awwwww," Latson commented.
"Yo turn nect year," Emmanwori said.
Going forward, Johnson will return to South Carolina for one final season before heading into the WNBA. Meanwhile, Emmanwori will hope to fill a hole in the Seattle Seahawks' secondary.
Johnson and Emmanwori headline latest WNBA and NFL couples
Johnson and Emmanwori are not the first basketball and football couple that have received attention over the last couple of days, and fans have taken notice. On that same Instagram post, one fan highlighted these potential dual professional relationships.
"These WNBA, NFL matches are..." one fan wrote.
Los Angeles Sparks' Rickea Jackson and James Pearce, who was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, are the other power couple receiving attention.