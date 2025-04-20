Angel Reese keeps it real about Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony’s McDonald’s All-American snub

Angel Reese expressed her feelings about NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, getting snubbed from the McDonald's All-American game this year. On Friday, Kiyan scored 26 points to lead Team Air to a 141-124 victory over Team Flight at the Jordan Brand Classic held in Washington, D.C.
A video shared on Instagram showed Anthony scoring three-pointers and throwing down dunks in the game. His performance earned him the Most Valuable Player award on the night.
A lot of people were impressed by Kiyan and took to the comment section to praise him. Reacting to his performance, WNBA star Angel Reese wrote:
"should have been a mcdonald’s all american but we move."
The McDonald's All-American Game is the most prestigious high school basketball honor in the United States. The game showcases the top 24 male and female players from across the country. Although Kiyan Anthony wasn't selected this year, Reese believes he deserved to be there.
Nonetheless, the 6-foot-5 guard still received six offers from colleges competing for his services next year. Anthony ultimately signed with the Syracuse men's basketball program in Nov. 2024 and he's set to start his freshman season this year.
Carmelo Anthony supported Angel Reese's dating advice to Kiyan Anthony ahead of his college career
Angel Reese dished out some dating advice to Kiyan Anthony before the start of his college career. During an appearance on the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast in Oct. 2024, the Chicago Sky player cautioned Kiyan to be careful with college girls.
"This is coming from sis," she said. "Even when you're in college, you need to be careful with these women. Like, no, for real, once you slip up, you'll be seeing these stories."
Reacting to the advice given to their son by Reese, Carmelo Anthony and his wife, LaLa, both endorsed it during an appearance on the "7PM in Brooklyn" show.
"I f*** with it," Anthony said. "It's necessary, you know. She's been in college and the experience in college at the highest level. She knows what's going on."
Kiyan Anthony will look to follow in his dad's footsteps at Syracuse while building on their family legacy at the school. It will be interesting to see how his college career develops.