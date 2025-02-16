Angel Reese, La La Anthony and more send heartfelt wishes to Megan Thee Stallion on her birthday

Angel Reese and La La Anthony were among the big names that sent heartfelt birthday wishes to American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. On Saturday, Feb. 15, the "Savage" singer turned 30.

Stallion posted pictures on her Instagram handle. Her post opened up with Stallion holding a magic ball-themed cake with candles all over it.

"MISS FEBRUARY ♒️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 🎂🍰💕," Stallion wrote in the caption.

Angel Reese penned a heartfelt message for Stallion in the comment section.

"Happy birthday sister 😍💗," the Chicago Sky star wrote.

One of the big names in the comments was Kenya Moore, star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and the 1993 Miss USA.

"Happy Birthday Gorgeous Aquarian sister ❤️❤️❤️," wrote Moore in the comment.

[Credit: IG/@theestallion]

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, also posted on her Instagram story. She reposted Stallion's post and wrote a special message for the rapper.

"Happy Birthday love @theestallion 🥰🥰🥰," she wrote.

"Love & happiness always!" she added.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

Angel Reese and Stallion often show love to each other on social media posts. The WNBA star has even taken the stage during some of Stallion's concerts in Chicago.

Angel Reese and Megan Thee Stallion's meetings

Angel Reese and Megan Thee Stallion have met with each other quite a few times. Not only are the rapper and the WNBA stars fans of each other's work, but they also share a great love for each other.

After Reese was drafted by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Stallion invited Reese and Sky players on the stage during her "Hot Girl Summer Tour" performance at United Center in Chicago.

Angel Reese and her then-teammates Michaela Onyenwere, Diamond DeShields, Isabelle Harrison and Dana Evans danced with the rapper on the stage. Reese and Stallion also had a groovy moment while Stallion performed her "Pop It" song.

Reese, who was dressed as Poison Ivy for Halloween set the stage on fire with her duo dance with Stallion. They also hyped up rapper Drezzy who also gave a special.

In August last year, when the American rapper was performing Lollapalooza at Chicago's Grant Park, Reese made her surprise visit to support Stallion and the rapper was ecstatic.

