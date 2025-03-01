Angel Reese, La La Anthony & more send love to Teyana Taylor's gratitude message after major Hollywood triumph

Teyana Taylor felt the love from many high-profile basketball personalities, including La La Anthony and Angel Reese, after she was honored at the 18th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards. Taylor was one of four women recognized at the award show for her contributions to Hollywood. Following the ceremony, Taylor took to Instagram to express her gratitude in a post:

“Hey 👋🏾 hello, hello my Heavenly Father God, I’d like to thank you for who you are. All seeing, all knowing, and all possible. Thank you for reminding me that your BLESSINGS, your LOVE, your GRACE, & your PATIENCE with me doesn’t come with conditions. Thank you for loving me wholeheartedly in the name of Jesus, Amen 🙏🏾” wrote Taylor

Taylor’s friends were quick to send her love for her accomplishment:

“I love you Tey😍” wrote Angel Reese.

“So so proud of you sis! Always. Love you!!!” wrote La La Anthony.

“Just fine 😍” wrote Kysre Gondrezick.

“Yes Queen. So proud of you 🖤” wrote Alexis Stoudemire.

Teyana Taylor has a busy 2025 ahead of her

Taylor’s recognition at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards sets the stage for an eventful 2025. The American actress recently took to Instagram to shed light on all the projects she will be involved in this year. Here’s a list of Teyana Taylor’s upcoming ventures:

The Battle of Baktan Cross, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

All’s Fair, directed by Ryan Murphy

RIP, directed by Joe Carnahan

Straw, directed by Tyler Perry

Dionne Warwick biopic

These projects will see Taylor star next to some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, such as Matt Damon, Leonardo Di Caprio, Ben Affleck and more. Taylor told People Magazine that she is especially excited about her work in the Dionne Warwick biopic:

“I want this to be perfect and I want to sell her story and I just want everything to be perfect,"

She further added:

“I have a lot of production work, directing work to do, a lot of different things like that so I'm just really making sure everything is perfect.”

It's clear that Taylor has high hopes for this project and wants to ensure it's as perfect as possible. It’ll be interesting to see what else Teyana Taylor has in store for us over the course of 2025.

