Angel Reese left mesmerized over Travis Hunter's 'gorgeous' wife Leanna's beauty in tropical beach photos

Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, returned to Instagram and shared a pair of tropical beach photos, drawing reactions from many, including Angel Reese. Lenee's pictures show her relaxing on a beach in a black crop top and black shorts.Travis Hunter’s wife has faced significant criticism on social media, resulting in frequent breaks from the public eye. Angel Reese showed Lenee her support on Sunday, leaving a message in her post’s comment section. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“Hi gorgeous 😍,” Reese wrote.Leanna Lenee replied to Reese’s comment, saying:“@angelreese5 my baaaaby😍.”Angel Reese and Leanna Lenee's interaction on InstagramAngel Reese returned to the court on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm after missing seven games in August with a back injury. She has made 26 appearances for the Chicago Sky, averaging 14.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Reese has been efficient from the field, shooting 46.4%, up from 39.1% during her rookie season. She has also been solid on the defensive end, recording 1.3 steals per game.While her team has struggled, Reese has clearly taken an important step forward, proving herself as an efficient inside scorer and one of the best rebounders in the league. Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky miss playoffs for second consecutive seasonAngel Reese and her team were eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday after the LA Sparks defeated the Dallas Wings and improved to 17-18 for the season. The Sky (9-27) now holds the 12th position in the league, 20.5 games behind the first seed.They are headed to the draft lottery for the second straight season since drafting Reese. The LSU alum's arrival was expected to uplift the team and at the least, make them a playoff-bound roster. Unfortunately, a lack of on-court chemistry and a difficult transition period for coach Tyler Marsh have halted Chicago's progress.As they head to the lottery, the Sky don't have their first-round pick in the 2026 draft, having traded it to Minnesota for its No. 11 pick this year. Chicago must run it back with the same roster next season, as they're unlikely to draft one of the top-rated prospects with their second-round pick.Marsh still has time to turn things around. He brings championship experience, having won two titles as an assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces. If he can establish his philosophy in Chicago, the team could surprise many next season.