Angel Reese lets young fan 'shadow her for the day', sparks 'lifelong' admiration from journalist dad

Angel Reese has had an even busier preseason than offseason over the last few weeks, whether it was celebrating her birthday, attending the Met Gala or building chemistry with her Chicago Sky teammates.

Despite her busy schedule, she still made time for her fans as she allowed CBS and NBC basketball analyst Tre Demps' daughter Chloe the chance to shadow her throughout her day on Monday.

"Still so grateful for how kind Angel Reese was to my daughter yesterday. With her status and how many directions she’s being pulled in, it meant so much that she took the time to allow Chloe to shadow her for the day. Thank you, Angel—you’ve got a lifelong fan in me," Tre Demps said.

Reese has been a polarizing figure since leading LSU to the national championship, when the media pitted Reese and Caitlin Clark against each other during the title game.

That continued when the two were selected in the first round of the 2024 WNBA draft and went head-to-head throughout their first season in a race to Rookie of the Year award.

Yet, regardless of her status in the media, Reese has stayed true to her fans and her teammates. Former LSU teammate and current Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith even spoke about the true nature of Reese on multiple occasions, including recently at the Sky's media day on Monday.

“Angel has always been a huge encourager for me,” Van Lith said . “Whenever I show any signs of self-doubt or questioning, she's always the first person to basically tell me to snap out of it. And if I'm performing below my capabilities, she'll hold me accountable and remind me who I am and who I'm supposed to be.”

The Sky opens the season against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

Angel Reese admits joining the Chicago Sky in 2024 was a risk

The WNBA is a league that is in the middle of experiencing a lot of growth, thanks to players like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark bringing more attention to women's basketball. However, while there has been an influx of popularity, some franchises are still in need of better facilities.

Angel Reese told reporters on Monday at the Chicago Sky's media day that it was a risk joining the Sky when she was drafted because the Sky do not have the same perks or facilities as other teams.

"It was a risk to come here," Reese said. "We don't have a practice facility. It goes to show what (Vandersloot) wanted. It goes to show what Kia (Nurse), Ariel, what they trusted and believed in. You're gonna see, once we get that practice facility, everybody's gonna try to come to Chicago. But the door will be shut. Nah, just kidding."

The Sky are in the process of building a $38 million practice facility that should be ready for 2026. Chicago currently practices at Sachs Recreation Center in Deerfield, Illinois.

